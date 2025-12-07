The Shady Reason Dr. Phil's First Marriage Ended, According To His Ex-Wife

Phil McGraw and his ex-wife, Debbie Higgins McCall, perceived the end of their marriage differently. In a 2002 interview with Newsweek, the "Dr. Phil" star considered their relationship to be a mutual mistake. "I was the big football player, and she was the cheerleader. This was just the next thing to do," he said of their decision to marry, adding of their divorce, "We never had a cross word. We just sat down and said, 'Why did we do this?'" However, according to those who watched their relationship crumble, it wasn't quite as simple as he made it out to be.

Bill Higgins, McCall's brother, gave insight into what their marriage looked like from an outsider's perspective in "The Making of Dr. Phil." He believed that McGraw's adultery was enough incentive to divorce, saying, "And then for him to be so blatant about it ... that made her even madder, of course." Others believed it wasn't naivety — as McGraw described it — so much as they were simply ill-fit for each other.

McCall had her own issues with their marriage. She told the Kansas City Star that McGraw was incredibly controlling, whether it be about her career or her appearance. According to his ex-wife, the talk show host wouldn't let her work at the business he owned, and expected her to "look nice." No wonder Dr. Phil has extensive knowledge about what not to do in a marriage.