Tragic Details About Dr. Phil's First Wife, Debbie Higgins

One of Phil McGraw's rare public comments about his marriage to Debbie Higgins McCall came in September 2002, during an interview with Newsweek. "I was the big football player, and she was the cheerleader. This was just the next thing to do," he said, noting that he and McCall wed shortly after finishing high school, and didn't particularly think the decision through. He also implied that their eventual split was relatively amicable. The following month, however, McCall revealed that there was a bit more to the story.

In an October 2002 interview with The Kansas City Star (via The Record), McCall claimed that while McGraw had been a sweet, caring boyfriend throughout their teenage romance, the future TV therapist did a complete 180 after they tied the knot at the age of 20, becoming rather controlling. According to McCall, McGraw expected her to be a homemaker, and barred her from taking on any sort of professional role at the health spa he owned at the time. She also said that he put a lot of pressure on her to always maintain her looks, and even pushed her to lift weights so she would have a fuller chest.

Still, it seems that McCall was happy to leave the past in the past. She explained that she only decided to speak up after McGraw publicly acknowledged their short marriage for the first time after previously sweeping it under the rug, thus suddenly turning a lot of eyeballs on her. "If he had mentioned our marriage from the very beginning, I think the public would not have made an issue of it and find it more endearing that he had some insight being involved in a failed marriage," she said.