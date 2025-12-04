Prince Harry's Colbert Cameo Is The Cherry Of Betrayal Against Kate — But Is Anyone Surprised?

The year is almost over but we can add another incident to Prince Harry's strangest moments of 2025: The prince's appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," on December 3, 2025. If you're wondering why this might have been an odd decision, you've already forgotten about the 2024 saga known as "Kate-Gate." When Catherine, Princess of Wales disappeared from public view in January, after undergoing a mysterious abdominal surgery, she wasn't seen for months. Royal watchers started getting antsy, and conspiracy theories pertaining to her whereabouts ran rampant, with celebrities even weighing in with their own theories, or amplifying those already making the rounds. Notably, Colbert was among them.

During a March 2024 monologue, the talk show host mentioned the scuttlebutt that Kate Middleton's disappearance had something to do with Prince William reportedly having an affair with fellow aristocrat, and her former BFF, Rose Hanbury. "My heart goes out to poor Kate," Colbert said at the time (via Global News), then summarily added, "Now let's spill the hot goss!" When it was revealed that Kate's absence was due to her cancer diagnosis, Colbert apologized for his comments. I could argue that Harry is the forgiving sort and therefore decided to give the comedian another chance, but the prince's contentious relationship with the press suggests he's anything but merciful when it comes to this exact sort of thing.

OMG!!! Harry will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight pic.twitter.com/t2zRRlSFoz — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) December 4, 2025

I've closely followed Harry's crusade against the media for years. He blamed the British tabloids for Meghan Markle's miscarriage in 2020. He sued Associated Newspapers Ltd., which publishes prominent British tabloids like the Daily Mail, for grossly invading his privacy. And when the media was smearing Meghan shortly after she entered the royal fold, Harry unprecedentedly released a statement condemning their actions. Shouldn't his reaction to Colbert's behavior have been the same?