10 Rumors About Princess Beatrice We Couldn't Ignore

Princess Beatrice's name made headlines in 2025 — and not in a good way. The drama? Her parents lost their titles due to their close association with the late convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Once known as Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Beatrice's mom and dad became known as Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. And, while there has been speculation that Sarah Ferguson suffered the loss of status more than Andrew did, the fact of the matter is that the whole York family was humiliated — including Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie.

As the media zeroed in on Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor's dealings, the depth of their ties to Epstein became alarmingly clear. While Ferguson once reportedly called the sex trafficker a "supreme friend," Mountbatten-Windsor told him that they were "in this together" with reference to sexual assault allegations. These horrifying exchanges have led the press to turn an eye toward Beatrice and Eugenie, as well. Although the girls lacked their parents' close association with Epstein, they have potentially been involved in other aspects of the York family downfall. Rumors about Princess Eugenie hint at a rough road ahead, and the hearsay about Beatrice hints that things may be even more difficult for the eldest York girl.