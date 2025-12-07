Pics Of Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta Jones That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious
In 2025, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas officially celebrated 25 years of marriage. That's right, Morticia Addams from Netflix's "Wednesday" is married to Hank Pym from "Antman." Not only are they married, but the pair are parents to two Gen Z creatives. Their storied history together started back in 1998 when the couple met at a film festival ... where Zeta-Jones turned down Douglas' advances. But less than a year later, she decided to give him a chance and before the year was over, the couple was engaged. As head-turning as their whirlwind romance was, so was their age gap of 25 years.
Zeta-Jones addressed the difference in their ages in a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, saying, "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me." And hearing how Douglas speaks about his wife, its no surprise their marriage has lasted so long. "I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling's mutual," he told Daily Mail in 2015 when sharing the couple's journey through his cancer diagnosis.
Though their relationship has stood the test of time, their age difference has become more and more obvious, as Douglas turned 81 in 2025. The actors' appearances have been captured and documented throughout the years of their relationship, and their age gap is particularly evident in certain photos.
At the start of their relationship, the age difference was clear
A year after their strange meeting in 1998, the couple was photographed together on the red carpet for "The Muse" premiere. At the time, Michael Douglas was 55 years old and Catherine Zeta-Jones was just 30.
Their outfits did so much to communicate their age difference. Zeta-Jones' playfully bright dress and trendy outfit gave her a youthful glow, which sharply contrasted her then-boyfriend's image. The "Basic Instinct" actor donned a patterned shirt that wasn't exactly fashion-forward. The result? A completely aged look.
By the time they were engaged, Douglas was pushing 60
In 2000, the couple was ready for marriage and a family. Michael Douglas popped the question to Catherine Zeta-Jones in December of 1999, and the following year the couple announced they were expecting their first child.
Photographed on a golf course in the drizzling rain with their faces pressed together, their age gap of over two decades years was undeniable. Zeta-Jones appeared fresh-faced with a soft complexion, while her then-fiancé showed natural signs of aging with lines between his brows and around the corners of his eyes.
In 2001, the couple's age gap was on full display
After welcoming their first child, the couple made an appearance on the red carpet for Catherine Zeta-Jones' 2001 film "America's Sweethearts." A new mother, Zeta-Jones looked stunning with flawless skin and a natural glow that highlighted her dewy complexion.
Michael Douglas, though his cool-toned eyes drew immediate attention, sported graying hair around his roots and a lightly lined face. Though completely natural and a sign of his maturity, it marked a noticeable contrast between him and the "Chicago" actor.
By 2009, the couple looked distant in age
Photographed in 2009, 10 years after they started their relationship, the couple exemplified a strong and healthy union in Hollywood — married with two children and flourishing acting careers.
Michael Douglas embraced his gray locks, a look that would become his signature. Douglas' career had settled into a new phase, leading to a mature and established look. But next to the 40-year-old Catherine Zeta-Jones, who featured few lines around her smile and eyes, his aged appearance was obvious.
With a head of white hair, Douglas looked much older than his wife
By 2013 the couple were celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary and Catherine Zeta-Jones' film "Side Effects." Posing together on the red carpet for the premiere of the movie, the power couple was photographed in complementing outfits and comparatively different looks.
In the bright light of the camera flashes, the actors were shown in unforgiving clarity. Zeta-Jones flaunted flawless skin from her face to her shoulders, while Douglas embodied an older look, thanks to his nearly white hair and graying eyebrows.
Douglas looked old enough to be Zeta-Jones' father in 2019
Strutting the red carpet of the LA BAFTA Tea Party in 2019, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones held hands for the line of cameras that snapped their photos. In the images that surfaced from the event, Zeta-Jones' sophisticated and chic outfit magnified their huge age gap when compared to Douglas' dated look.
Douglas appeared old enough to be Zeta-Jones' father, which isn't far from the truth. "The Mask of Zorro" actor previously shared with Elle, "It's so funny, because Michael and my parents are the same age."
Walking a red carpet in 2023 showcased their huge age gap
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' long-lasting relationship is a true marvel, and the "High Fidelity" actor was not afraid to share their secret with WSJ Magazine. "The constant is love and respect," Zeta-Jones revealed. "We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."
After over two decades together, photographed in 2023, the couple was still clearly going strong. However, while Zeta-Jones' youthful looks appeared frozen in time, Douglas was really showing his age. Between his silver hair and maturing complexion, the actor could have passed for Zeta-Jones' grandfather.
Alleged cosmetic intervention didn't help their contrasting looks in 2025
In 2025, while attending the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, both actors took on different looks. Catherine Zeta-Jones' more dramatic features, sharper cheekbones, and cat-like appearance put her in the category of celebrities who have undergone drastic face transformations.
Though, even with her altered appearance, Zeta-Jones still appeared younger than her husband. Michael Douglas wearing the most grandpa-coded ensemble with a navy vest and thick cotton white top, in addition to his wispy gray hair that poked out of his baseball cap, amplified the couple's age gap.