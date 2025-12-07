Pics Of Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta Jones That Make Their Age Gap Glaringly Obvious

In 2025, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas officially celebrated 25 years of marriage. That's right, Morticia Addams from Netflix's "Wednesday" is married to Hank Pym from "Antman." Not only are they married, but the pair are parents to two Gen Z creatives. Their storied history together started back in 1998 when the couple met at a film festival ... where Zeta-Jones turned down Douglas' advances. But less than a year later, she decided to give him a chance and before the year was over, the couple was engaged. As head-turning as their whirlwind romance was, so was their age gap of 25 years.

Zeta-Jones addressed the difference in their ages in a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, saying, "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me." And hearing how Douglas speaks about his wife, its no surprise their marriage has lasted so long. "I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling's mutual," he told Daily Mail in 2015 when sharing the couple's journey through his cancer diagnosis.

Though their relationship has stood the test of time, their age difference has become more and more obvious, as Douglas turned 81 in 2025. The actors' appearances have been captured and documented throughout the years of their relationship, and their age gap is particularly evident in certain photos.