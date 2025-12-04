Karoline Leavitt's Revealing IG Post Exposes Her Love For Someone Donald Trump Hates
There's about to be some bad blood between Karoline Leavitt and President Donald Trump. The White House press secretary took to her Instagram Stories to share her Spotify Wrapped results, and we're wondering if she accidentally shared the wrong graphic, for lo and behold, Taylor Swift made it onto Leavitt's list of top 5 artists. Swift is quite the outlier among the press secretary's most listened-to artists, with the others primarily being gospel singers.
Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is on more than one occasion, so it's strange that she had the courage to share with the whole world that she's been blasting T-Swift all year, especially given that Trump has made his Taylor Swift jealousy crystal clear in the past. The president proudly proclaimed that he destroyed Swift's career in August 2025, penning on Truth Social, "Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."
Leavitt certainly seems to think Swift is still hot, and we suspect there will be an icy air in the White House today as Trump processes his press secretary's fatal flaw.
Leavitt has seemingly always had a weak spot for Swift
Those who have been keeping up with Donald Trump's shenanigans are well aware that the president's feud with Taylor Swift heated up after he shared AI-generated graphics that suggested she was endorsing him for president in 2024. Swift soon set the record straight — while also endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy Instagram post.
Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Karoline Leavitt, who was serving as Trump's spokesperson during his campaign, tried to gently put out the Taylor Swift fire. "This is further evidence that the Democrat party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites," she said in response to the media chatter, but added, "There's many Swifties for Trump out there in America" (via The Guardian). Little did folks know they were looking at one.
Leavitt again showed hints of being a diehard Swiftie when she was asked about Trump's remarks on Truth Social in May 2025, where he once again proclaimed in all caps that he hated the popstar, writing, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT'?" The press secretary defended her boss, as her job description requires, but she didn't do it with her usual fire, even offering up a big smile at the mention of Swift's name. "Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work, and I will leave it at that," she said (via Instagram). That was, perhaps, Leavitt's meekest response to date. Thanks to Spotify Wrapped, it all makes sense now.