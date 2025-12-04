Karoline Leavitt's Revealing IG Post Exposes Her Love For Someone Donald Trump Hates

Those who have been keeping up with Donald Trump's shenanigans are well aware that the president's feud with Taylor Swift heated up after he shared AI-generated graphics that suggested she was endorsing him for president in 2024. Swift soon set the record straight — while also endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris in a lengthy Instagram post.

Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Karoline Leavitt, who was serving as Trump's spokesperson during his campaign, tried to gently put out the Taylor Swift fire. "This is further evidence that the Democrat party has unfortunately become a party of the wealthy elites," she said in response to the media chatter, but added, "There's many Swifties for Trump out there in America" (via The Guardian). Little did folks know they were looking at one.

Leavitt again showed hints of being a diehard Swiftie when she was asked about Trump's remarks on Truth Social in May 2025, where he once again proclaimed in all caps that he hated the popstar, writing, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT'?" The press secretary defended her boss, as her job description requires, but she didn't do it with her usual fire, even offering up a big smile at the mention of Swift's name. "Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work, and I will leave it at that," she said (via Instagram). That was, perhaps, Leavitt's meekest response to date. Thanks to Spotify Wrapped, it all makes sense now.