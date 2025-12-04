Reba McEntire's Christmas Tree Lighting 'Fit Upstages Last Year's Kelly Clarkson Fashion Disaster
The annual Christmas tree lighting at New York City's Rockefeller Center has been a staple of holiday TV viewing since way back in 1951. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event in 2023 and 2024, and this year, it was Reba McEntire's turn. Since it's outdoors, the country superstar intended to make sure that chilly temperatures didn't impact her performance. "I'm going to triple, quadruple layer," McEntire informed People in October 2025. "I'll probably have my heated vest on, and all the clothes I can, insulated underwear."
For people speculating about McEntire's fashion, that description might have seemed worrying, especially since McEntire's had some worst-dressed looks throughout her long career. Fashion-wise, this event can be a tough gig. Clarkson had fans talking for all the wrong reasons when she chose polarizing fuzzy coats two years in a row. Luckily, McEntire's 'fit was a shining success, and got tons of love across social media. "She ALWAYS looks great in white!" gushed one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
McEntire's fluffy white coat complemented her copper locks, and the silver snowflake design made it extra festive. "Reba ... your coat! Fabulous!" enthused a fan on Instagram. The singing legend even accessorized with sparkly white boots to match the coat. Some people eagerly requested the details of McEntire's ensemble so they could get the look themselves. "OMG REBAS COAT!!!! her outfit ... the matching pants and boots I must have them," proclaimed another Instagram user.
McEntire's a seasoned fashionista
In addition to her career as a singer and actor, Reba McEntire has been involved in the fashion industry for two decades. "I feel most confident in clothes that are comfortable, stylish, fit well, and help you look as good as you can look," the country superstar explained to Country Living in 2016. The most recent offerings from her eponymous brand include everything from jeans to dresses. Many of the pieces feature bold, colorful prints as well as fun embellishments with embroidery and fringe. "I am so excited that Dillard's is carrying your collection again! I have lots and lots of your clothes. I love them," one fan shared on Facebook.
While some consider McEntire's love of fringe an outdated trend, the singing sensation is remaining steadfast with her love of these dangly additions. McEntire celebrates fringe of all lengths, and it's reflected both in the offering from her fashion label and in her onstage attire. She even made sure to include this embellishment during the 2025 Christmas tree lighting. Since she was hosting and performing multiple songs at the event, McEntire freshened up her look, swapping her furry snowflake coat for a geometric print coat with fringed sleeves and a feathery collar and cuffs. While this look didn't receive as much media attention, her willingness to push the envelope with her fashion still garnered praise. "Dear Reba, may I borrow this coat," queried one Facebook poster.