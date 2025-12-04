Reba McEntire's Christmas Tree Lighting 'Fit Upstages Last Year's Kelly Clarkson Fashion Disaster

The annual Christmas tree lighting at New York City's Rockefeller Center has been a staple of holiday TV viewing since way back in 1951. Kelly Clarkson hosted the event in 2023 and 2024, and this year, it was Reba McEntire's turn. Since it's outdoors, the country superstar intended to make sure that chilly temperatures didn't impact her performance. "I'm going to triple, quadruple layer," McEntire informed People in October 2025. "I'll probably have my heated vest on, and all the clothes I can, insulated underwear."

For people speculating about McEntire's fashion, that description might have seemed worrying, especially since McEntire's had some worst-dressed looks throughout her long career. Fashion-wise, this event can be a tough gig. Clarkson had fans talking for all the wrong reasons when she chose polarizing fuzzy coats two years in a row. Luckily, McEntire's 'fit was a shining success, and got tons of love across social media. "She ALWAYS looks great in white!" gushed one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

McEntire's fluffy white coat complemented her copper locks, and the silver snowflake design made it extra festive. "Reba ... your coat! Fabulous!" enthused a fan on Instagram. The singing legend even accessorized with sparkly white boots to match the coat. Some people eagerly requested the details of McEntire's ensemble so they could get the look themselves. "OMG REBAS COAT!!!! her outfit ... the matching pants and boots I must have them," proclaimed another Instagram user.