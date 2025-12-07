The One Thing Miley Cyrus Has With Fiancé Maxx Morando She Never Had With Liam Hemsworth

With every detail that has come out about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, they've solidified their potential to be Hollywood's next big It couple — move over Taylor and Travis. Of course, the "Flowers" singer knows a thing or two about being in a high-profile relationship, since moving on from her very public on-again, off-again romance with Liam Hemsworth. Indeed, Cyrus has seemingly found something in Morando that she hasn't had in her past relationships, especially with Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Morando began dating in 2021, and why their relationship might not have been on your radar is because they have kept it very low-key. The pair didn't even announce their 2025 engagement — it took photos of the pop star's bold and pricey engagement ring and a confirmation from Page Six for fans to be clued in. "The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice," Cyrus told People about the strongest quality in her and Morando's relationship.

Privacy was certainly absent in her relationship with Hemsworth. Their steamy romance, frequent breakups, and two engagements — culminating in a brief marriage and subsequent divorce — had been the topic of headlines from 2009 to 2020. Cyrus once revealed that the hardest part about their split was the publicity, confessing on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that it "f***ing sucked" dealing with all the assumptions made about her in the aftermath.