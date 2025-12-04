Gwen Stefani Works Overtime To Topple Divorce Rumors (& We Saw How That Went For Miranda)
With their decade-long relationship, musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have done their best to prove to the world they're still deeply in love. However, this has been hampered by the fact that the duo hasn't been seen together for much of 2025, and as much as they want to blame it on their busy schedules, it's gotten people talking. Divorce rumors around Stefani and Shelton have ramped up following their absence at the Country Music Association Awards in November. It seems that Stefani is desperate to do damage control to halt the rumors, as was evidenced during her December 3 appearance on "The Tonight Show." The way in which Stefani was gushing over her husband felt reminiscent of how Shelton's ex Miranda Lambert tried to handle things leading up to their messy divorce.
Gwen Stefani everytime NO ONE asks her
" BLAKE SHELTON IS MY HUSBAND. HE'S GORGEOUS"
You are one lucky blessed man @blakeshelton 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rpjYGU2br6
— Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 4, 2025
As can be seen in the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) Stefani was dishing with host Jimmy Fallon, discussing the garden she and Shelton have on their ranch. The "Just A Girl" singer, while discussing irises, says, "Blake Shelton, he's my husband," as if Fallon needed the explainer. Her need to bring him up and reaffirm that they're married felt a bit off, as if she wanted to reiterate just how married they are. When asked by Fallon how her husband is, she responds with, "He's gorgeous." On the surface this could look like a loving wife fawning over her husband, but it feels like just a bit too much — especially considering the other ways Stefani has been trying to prove that her marriage is fine.
Gwen Stefani is doing the most to squash divorce rumors
Gwen Stefani's appearance on "The Tonight Show" felt like she was potentially doing damage control to prove her marriage to Blake Shelton is working. Though there's plenty of signs that Stefani and Shelton are on the rocks, it seems that the "Don't Speak" singer is doing her best to show that all is well. On December 2, Stefani went to the premiere of "Oh. What. Fun" and made sure to sparkle. According to Page Six, she wore several massive and sentimental rings for the occasion: her engagement ring, wedding ring, and a ring Shelton got her for Valentine's Day in 2024. Although, even with all that bling, Shelton was still nowhere to be seen.
Sources for Stefani and Shelton have also been working overtime to prove the couple is alright. One insider divulged to Daily Mail, "Things are pretty good with them, certainly not as dire as the rumors." Though the couple hasn't appeared at events together for much of 2025, the source claimed that there's plenty of chemistry "keeping the spark going." This insider also pointed out that the duo hasn't been spotted together much lately "mostly because of their busy schedules." Although, it does appear that for Shelton, some of that packed scheduling includes hanging out with recently divorced dad Keith Urban. Making it a priority to spend quality bro time while his wife tries to harness the troubled marriage narrative might not be the move Shelton thinks it is.