Gwen Stefani Works Overtime To Topple Divorce Rumors (& We Saw How That Went For Miranda)

With their decade-long relationship, musicians Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have done their best to prove to the world they're still deeply in love. However, this has been hampered by the fact that the duo hasn't been seen together for much of 2025, and as much as they want to blame it on their busy schedules, it's gotten people talking. Divorce rumors around Stefani and Shelton have ramped up following their absence at the Country Music Association Awards in November. It seems that Stefani is desperate to do damage control to halt the rumors, as was evidenced during her December 3 appearance on "The Tonight Show." The way in which Stefani was gushing over her husband felt reminiscent of how Shelton's ex Miranda Lambert tried to handle things leading up to their messy divorce.

Gwen Stefani everytime NO ONE asks her " BLAKE SHELTON IS MY HUSBAND. HE'S GORGEOUS" You are one lucky blessed man @blakeshelton 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rpjYGU2br6 — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 4, 2025

As can be seen in the video posted on X (formerly Twitter) Stefani was dishing with host Jimmy Fallon, discussing the garden she and Shelton have on their ranch. The "Just A Girl" singer, while discussing irises, says, "Blake Shelton, he's my husband," as if Fallon needed the explainer. Her need to bring him up and reaffirm that they're married felt a bit off, as if she wanted to reiterate just how married they are. When asked by Fallon how her husband is, she responds with, "He's gorgeous." On the surface this could look like a loving wife fawning over her husband, but it feels like just a bit too much — especially considering the other ways Stefani has been trying to prove that her marriage is fine.