Blake Shelton's Buddy-Buddy Act With Divorced Dad Keith Urban Won't Help Gwen Stefani Rumors
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just can't outrun those divorce rumors lately, and Shelton's new BFF definitely won't help put the gossip to rest. The country star is reportedly helping another fellow singer through his highly publicized divorce, and things seem a bit fishy. Keith Urban's post-divorce behavior has been pretty bizarre, and it has everyone on Nicole Kidman's team — well, everyone but Shelton, apparently, who is sticking with his pal through a tough time. Urban, a one-time "American Idol" judge, teamed up with the former "The Voice" judge for a new music reality show in 2025, "The Road," and it looks like they're having a great time.
Working on the series has reportedly brought Urban and Shelton together, and Shelton is supporting Urban in his time of need. "Blake is the veteran of two failed marriages himself, and he's learned how to survive a divorce, especially one that plays out in the public eye like Keith's appears to be doing now," a source told Radar. "Blake understands from the guy's perspective and he's letting Keith know he'll have tips and support to offer," an insider explained to Radar.
It's Sunday and you know what that means... new episode of #TheRoad is on TONIGHT!! But seriously.. you don't want to miss it!!!!! @JordanCWDavis joins the fun in Little Rock!!! Tune-in!!!!! #TheRoad pic.twitter.com/s21uXmeG84
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 30, 2025
On November 30, Shelton shared a video of himself and Urban promoting their show on X, formerly known as Twitter, which you can watch above. The pair looked like more than just coworkers in the vid; they laughed and gave off serious buddy vibes. However, this friendship may not be good news for his image.
Blake Shelton should be wary of the optics of his friendship with Keith Urban
Fans have been turning on Keith Urban after his nearly 20-year marriage to Nicole Kidman ended earlier this fall. In fact, some folks have been expecting the same fate for Blake Shelton's marriage to Gwen Stefani. Word that the musical couple's marriage was on the rocks was shot down by a representative for Shelton the same day he posted his video with Urban online, with his team stating that there's no validity to the rumors.
Yet, even if Shelton isn't actually struggling in his own marriage, the close association with a newly divorced singer might have some fans worried. After all, Shelton's marriage to fellow country star Miranda Lambert ended back in 2015, nearly 10 years after his marriage to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, ended amidst cheating rumors. Despite his somewhat sordid romantic past, Shelton's public image has managed to mostly bounce back, and his marriage to Stefani has plenty of fans of its own. Considering how Urban's reputation has been tanking recently, though, he just might bring his buddy Shelton down with him.