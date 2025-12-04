JD Vance Stumbles Into Signalgate Drama Thanks To His Lamest Move Yet

Despite plenty of talk about the dangers of classified information being shared in a group chat with some accidental phone numbers added, the administration has maintained that it wasn't actually a big deal. At the time, Donald Trump said that the group chat included "... no classified information as I understand it" and added, "We've pretty much looked into it. It's pretty simple, to be honest ... It's just something that can happen. It can happen," per ABC News. So, it's likely that JD Vance's choice to pop into the group chat to make a joke was probably not just an attempt to seem cool and laidback, but also a way to reinforce the notion that any uproar about the group chat was an overreaction.

A screenshot of Vance's joke in the group chat is now making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter. And, unfortunately for him, his message is going over about as well there as it did in the group chat. "He's such a f***ing loser... you just know they made a group without him," one X-user commented. "The war crimes version of 'You up?'" another joked. "He sounds like a guy who never gets invited to anything," one commenter added. Evidently, in the end, Vance's joke may not be as funny as he thought.