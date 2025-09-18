JD Vance's Lame Attempt To Joke About Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Has Everyone Rolling Their Eyes
It's safe to say that the death of controversial conservative figurehead Charlie Kirk has rattled the entire United States — especially the current presidential administration. When comedian and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host, Jimmy Kimmel, delivered a monologue in the wake of Kirk's passing, he ended up losing his job over his statements. With a history of rattling President Donald Trump, as Kimmel has taken several swipes at the president and his family, it probably came as no surprise that Trump's ego would find an excuse to take action. While Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the move, writing, "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," it was Vice President JD Vance who got the most eye rolls in the aftermath.
Everyone please congratulate @marcorubio, the new host of ABC's late night show!
— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 18, 2025
In a post from September 18, 2025, on X, formerly Twitter, Vance wrote, "Everyone please congratulate [Marco Rubio], the new host of ABC's late night show!" Obviously, this was meant to be a joke about Secretary of State Marco Rubio filling in for Kimmel, but the internet noticed that Vance might want to stick to policy over punchlines. Considering that Vance was a bit of an outcast before his rise to fame, it makes sense that he wouldn't be the best person to try on comedy, but even still, online netizens were not willing to let Vance off the hook for a poor joke.
JD Vance didn't stick the landing with his joke, according to social media
While several media institutions, like the Writers Guild of American and the American Federation of Musicians have decried the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show by calling it "state censorship," the online masses have also taken note. In response to Vance's tweet many have said similar things, with one X user sarcastically writing about Vance's post, "State-approved comedy is the best kind isn't it!" Many more pointed out that making jokes might not be for the vice president, with one person stating, "I don't think comedy is in that guy's wheelhouse." As if to prove the point, some of Vance's own fans seemed to have missed that he was making fun entirely. One user wrote, "Will [Rubio] be taking Kimmel's place?"
Although the jury's out on whether or not the secretary of state will fill in for the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host, it does seem that Kimmel himself already saw the writing on the wall. In August 2025, Kimmel announced he was willing to leave the United States if the second presidency of Donald Trump got particularly bad. In the wake of Stephen Colbert getting his show cancelled to appease the president — though it didn't stop Colbert from receiving applause from his peers — and now Kimmel's own suspension, it just might be time for him to follow through on his Italian visa.