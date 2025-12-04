Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Leggy Concert Outfit Is A Mismatched Mess
Apparently, Sarah Huckabee Sanders can't resist a good theme! Or, should we call her Duck-abee Sanders? The Arkansas governor recently took to Instagram to share photos from Duckman Jam, a benefit concert supporting duck hunting, and she was in a perfectly duck-centric look for the occasion. Of course, she also managed to commit her usual style crimes, too.
Sanders seems to struggle to avoid leather looks that are total fashion fails. And she did it again while posing alongside Riley Green last week at his benefit concert, where he donated $100,000 to Ducks Unlimited. Sanders shared photos of herself and Green on Instagram. In one photo, she smiled alongside the big donation check. Rather than the check, though, it was Huckabee Sanders' bizarre outfit that really caught our attention. The governor sported a white sweater with two flying ducks on it. While we have to give her credit for having such a perfectly on-theme sweater in her closet, we can definitely fault her for how she styled it. She paired it with a brown leather miniskirt and what appeared to be cowboy boots branded with the Arkansas state seal. If she has a stylist, they must be a total quack.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs some serious style tips
Sarah Huckabee Sanders loves a high hemline, but her leggy looks can often be more frumpy than festive. This was definitely the case with her duck ensemble. Surely this sweater could have worked with some different styling. With the skirt, though, it felt mismatched and strange. Yet, somehow, after giving the outfit a longer look, it was the boots that were probably the worst part of the ensemble. From far away, it was difficult to tell what was on the front of the boots, which made them distracting. Up close, they were just plain confusing.
While we understand Sanders' desire to get festive with an outfit theme, styling is still important. Some jeans, heeled boots, big earrings, and a high ponytail would have made this sweater look way better for the occasion. If she ever finds herself at another duck-themed event, that might be a better move. For the rest of the time, we're just begging her to retire all the leather skirts and dresses in her wardrobe.