Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Leggy Concert Outfit Is A Mismatched Mess

Apparently, Sarah Huckabee Sanders can't resist a good theme! Or, should we call her Duck-abee Sanders? The Arkansas governor recently took to Instagram to share photos from Duckman Jam, a benefit concert supporting duck hunting, and she was in a perfectly duck-centric look for the occasion. Of course, she also managed to commit her usual style crimes, too.

Sanders seems to struggle to avoid leather looks that are total fashion fails. And she did it again while posing alongside Riley Green last week at his benefit concert, where he donated $100,000 to Ducks Unlimited. Sanders shared photos of herself and Green on Instagram. In one photo, she smiled alongside the big donation check. Rather than the check, though, it was Huckabee Sanders' bizarre outfit that really caught our attention. The governor sported a white sweater with two flying ducks on it. While we have to give her credit for having such a perfectly on-theme sweater in her closet, we can definitely fault her for how she styled it. She paired it with a brown leather miniskirt and what appeared to be cowboy boots branded with the Arkansas state seal. If she has a stylist, they must be a total quack.