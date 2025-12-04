Gwen Stefani Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & People Are Noticing
Though musician Gwen Stefani has updated her look over the years, fans are now beginning to notice a new trend with the singer's face. Though she hasn't spoken out on anything officially, there's evidence that Stefani has had some work done, which was made glaringly obvious during her December 3 chat with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Stefani's lips look plump, her top lip showing signs of a possible lip flip, and her cheeks look full and rosy. Although the look felt less like a refresh and more like Stefani might be headed towards full blown Mar-A-Lago face.
The plastic surgery and makeup trend sweeping MAGA circles, often referred to as the Mar-A-Lago face, can be spotted on politicians like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and even Matt Gaetz has tried the look. The way Stefani had her hair and makeup done accentuated some of her features in a similar manner, causing at least one online user to point out how MAGA-adjacent the "Luxurious" singer appears. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, asked, "What has happened to Gwen Stefani?" They then brought up the singer's recent dabbling in conservatism, while also blaming her husband, Blake Shelton, for everything. "Let's hope the No Doubt reunion snaps her outta this Shelton haze," the commenter continued.
Of course, they weren't the only ones to seemingly be shocked by Stefani's updated looks, other commenters from "The Tonight Show" interview included, "her face why," and "Too much botox." However, Stefani's slip into the MAGA sphere has been noticeable both inside and out, and many are not happy.
Gwen Stefani's shifts have ruffled some fans
It seems that Gwen Stefani's stunning transformation, as well as her marriage to Blake Shelton, has drawn some ire from former fans. Many were skeptical over the timeline of Stefani and Shelton's relationship, with some possible overlap between former marriages. However, the more Stefani nestled in with the "God's Country" singer, the more her personality — and face — have begun to shift.
When Stefani announced that she'd be partnering with Hallow back in December 2024, as evidenced by her strange Instagram post about it, many fans were quick to point out their displeasure. One commenter made a joke riffing off of some of Stefani's own lyrics, writing, "I ain't no Hallow app girl..." Many more were bemoaning how they missed the former version of the "Hollaback Girl." One fan wrote, "GWEN come back!!!" followed by a series of sad face emojis.
Things got worse for Stefani in March of 2025, when she reposted Jonathan Roumie promoting his Tucker Carlson interview on X. Stefani's apparent support of Roumie, a religious actor who portrays Jesus on "The Chosen," and Carlson, a controversial conservative personality, seemed to coincide with her morphing into a Mar-A-Lago faced tragedy for her fans. One fan hit the nail on the head by simply writing, "gwen, what are you doing??" Although, for now, it appears that Stefani is more than happy to live the ranch life with Shelton, regardless of how anyone else may feel about it.