Gwen Stefani Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making & People Are Noticing

Though musician Gwen Stefani has updated her look over the years, fans are now beginning to notice a new trend with the singer's face. Though she hasn't spoken out on anything officially, there's evidence that Stefani has had some work done, which was made glaringly obvious during her December 3 chat with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Stefani's lips look plump, her top lip showing signs of a possible lip flip, and her cheeks look full and rosy. Although the look felt less like a refresh and more like Stefani might be headed towards full blown Mar-A-Lago face.

The plastic surgery and makeup trend sweeping MAGA circles, often referred to as the Mar-A-Lago face, can be spotted on politicians like Kristi Noem, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and even Matt Gaetz has tried the look. The way Stefani had her hair and makeup done accentuated some of her features in a similar manner, causing at least one online user to point out how MAGA-adjacent the "Luxurious" singer appears. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, asked, "What has happened to Gwen Stefani?" They then brought up the singer's recent dabbling in conservatism, while also blaming her husband, Blake Shelton, for everything. "Let's hope the No Doubt reunion snaps her outta this Shelton haze," the commenter continued.

Of course, they weren't the only ones to seemingly be shocked by Stefani's updated looks, other commenters from "The Tonight Show" interview included, "her face why," and "Too much botox." However, Stefani's slip into the MAGA sphere has been noticeable both inside and out, and many are not happy.