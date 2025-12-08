Who Are Michael And Susan Dell? What We Know About The Latest MAGA Celeb Wannabes

Billionaires continue to be drawn to President Donald Trump like moths to a bright orange flame. Apparently, the very public rise and fall of Trump and Elon Musk's relationship from BFFs to bitter enemies wasn't enough to convince Michael and Susan Dell that the divisive politician is bad news. In December 2025, the prolific philanthropists announced that they were making an astounding $6.25 billion donation to the "Trump accounts" program, which was introduced in his infamous Big Beautiful Bill. According to the initial terms of the initiative, babies born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are set to receive $1,000 in their individual accounts from the government.

Furthermore, thanks to Susan and Michael's generous donation, another 25 million eligible children born before January 2025 are expected to receive $250 too. While praising the Dell founder and his wife for their donation, Donald Trump offered yet another sign that his marriage to Melania Trump was on the rocks by admitting that he didn't know many couples who were as happy as they were. The outspoken Republican also praised Michael's business acumen and repeatedly thanked the couple for an "extraordinary act of kindness and patriotism and charity," ultimately labeling the Dells' donation "one of the most generous acts in the history of our country," (via YouTube).

In contrast, Michael wasn't quite as magnanimous with his praise for the president when he spoke to CNN about it. To start, the tech billionaire made it clear that his donation was not politically-motivated. Additionally, Michael clarified that he'd also consulted with several Democratic politicians like Cory Booker before coming to the decision that the initiative was a bipartisan effort with the well-being of children at its core.