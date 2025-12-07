Reba McEntire's Face Tune Up Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The stunning transformation of Reba McEntire has given rise to plastic surgery rumors time and time again. But speculation went into overdrive in 2025 because the country icon's face looked just the same as ever, despite the fact that she turned 70 in March. Such rumors were only exacerbated by the fact that the skin on McEntire's neck didn't seem to have quite the same tautness as her face. While the "How Blue" hitmaker mostly keeps it covered up with a turtleneck a lot of the time, a quick glimpse of her neck demonstrated how it didn't quite match her reportedly highly tuned-up face. In a 2023 chat with The US Sun, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich suggested that McEntire may have had Botox injections and undergone a "rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer."

According to his estimate, the "Reba" star likely started getting some maintenance work done at least 15 years prior, and the total cost of her procedures was approximately an eye-watering $350,000 at this stage. When OK! magazine asked McEntire directly if her look was all natural during a 2009 interview, she apparently dodged the question. But she did insist that Botox was a total no-go for her, reasoning, "It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." The "Fancy" songstress also proclaimed, "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do." Regardless of whether or not she actually went under the knife herself, though, there's no denying that McEntire is one country star who is aging like fine wine. And she has been open about the things that have helped her feel more confident too.