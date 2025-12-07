Reba McEntire's Face Tune Up Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
The stunning transformation of Reba McEntire has given rise to plastic surgery rumors time and time again. But speculation went into overdrive in 2025 because the country icon's face looked just the same as ever, despite the fact that she turned 70 in March. Such rumors were only exacerbated by the fact that the skin on McEntire's neck didn't seem to have quite the same tautness as her face. While the "How Blue" hitmaker mostly keeps it covered up with a turtleneck a lot of the time, a quick glimpse of her neck demonstrated how it didn't quite match her reportedly highly tuned-up face. In a 2023 chat with The US Sun, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich suggested that McEntire may have had Botox injections and undergone a "rhinoplasty, brow lift, and upper lid lift, as well as a facelift and fat transfer."
According to his estimate, the "Reba" star likely started getting some maintenance work done at least 15 years prior, and the total cost of her procedures was approximately an eye-watering $350,000 at this stage. When OK! magazine asked McEntire directly if her look was all natural during a 2009 interview, she apparently dodged the question. But she did insist that Botox was a total no-go for her, reasoning, "It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body." The "Fancy" songstress also proclaimed, "I think plastic surgery's great if that's what you want to do." Regardless of whether or not she actually went under the knife herself, though, there's no denying that McEntire is one country star who is aging like fine wine. And she has been open about the things that have helped her feel more confident too.
Reba McEntire reportedly pays a pretty penny to maintain her looks
While speaking to E! News in April 2024, Reba McEntire shared a little-known fact about herself: She, like most people, has struggled with her body image. The country legend confessed that there was a time in her life when she felt insecure because McEntire would compare her freckles, frizzy hair, and pale skin to the gorgeous locks and beautifully tanned skin that her friends had. It was only when the "Just a Little Love" hitmaker realized and fully accepted that she was uniquely beautiful and was never meant to look like anyone else that McEntire was finally able to accept herself just as she was. "I'm very proud of how old I am or how young I am," McEntire asserted. "Real beauty means that you're comfortable in your own skin. And if you're confident and comfortable, you're gonna feel beautiful."
Over the years, the Grammy winner has been equally open about her beauty secrets. During a November 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, she revealed that she swore by Farmhouse Fresh's Watercress Hydration Cascade moisturizer. Whenever McEntire felt that her skin needed a little oomph before big performances, she would get a hydra facial for some extra fullness. Meanwhile, she confirmed to OK! magazine, that she was a big proponent of daily sunscreen use, regular moisturization, and fish oil.
Notably, in February 2023, a RadarOnline insider claimed that McEntire's beauty secrets were "weekly facials, body wraps, hot saunas, and other spa treatments," which chimes with what the lady herself has said over the years. It's worth noting that, according to them, these beauty rituals, coupled with cosmetic procedures and the very best skincare products on the market, brought $100,000 in yearly bills for McEntire.