What Tim Walz Really Thinks About Kamala Harris Running For President Again

Some pundits reckon that Kamala Harris going scorched earth on Joe Biden in her book sent her political future up in flames, and Tim Walz may or may not agree. While the beloved politician talked his former running mate up to NBC News, Walz has all but admitted to eyeing his own run for the White House in 2028, which means that Walz and Harris might find themselves as political rivals in the near future. "If I think I could offer something...I would certainly consider that. I'm also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there's a lot of people that can do this," Walz told The New Yorker's "Radio Hour" podcast in February 2025. "I certainly wouldn't be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me."

It will primarily be dependent on whether his "skill set" matches what's needed for the Democratic presidential candidate in 2028. Walz will have to make up his mind soon enough, though. If the governor decides to run for reelection in 2026, that'll be it for his presidential dreams. When Axios asked Walz about this particular sticking point, he confirmed he wouldn't consider running for the country's highest office if seeking a third term as governor. "I've always viewed public service as being [...] if you run for this, you serve your term up," the Democrat reasoned. Still, Walz's ability to target Donald Trump from head to toe in his brutal speeches may make him a favorite among Dems come 2028.