Side-By-Side Photos Prove Bettina Anderson Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making

Don't look now, but Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, is starting to more closely resemble his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Rumor has it that Don Jr. split from the former Fox News host, in part, because of her style, which typically consisted of skintight dresses and sky-high heels. But then there's also the fact that she went pretty heavy on the plastic surgery. In fact, Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in old modeling pictures. Anderson might follow suit before too long if she's not careful. Older pictures of the model and Palm Beach socialite show her sporting noticeably thinner lips and cheeks that aren't quite as plump and defined as they are today. Anderson, who turned 38 in 2025, also sported a smooth forehead and, seemingly, no wrinkles in more recent photographs.

Larry Marano & Andrew Harnik/Getty

Don Jr.'s latest gorgeous paramour might simply have good genes, but let's face it, no one ages that well naturally. Anderson's overall look appears significantly more polished and refined in recent pics, and she's got the classic plastic aesthetic associated with MAGA women too. Likewise, her hair is becoming increasingly blonder, another signature look among Trump loyalists. Plastic surgeons have noted that more and more people within the president's inner circle are opting for the Mar-a-Lago face trend, which generally consists of plump cheeks, big hair, full lips, and endless amounts of Botox. As such, the Palm Beach socialite appears to have already adopted some of the signature looks associated with the trend, and her face will likely continue to transform alongside her relationship with Don Jr.