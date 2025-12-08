Side-By-Side Photos Prove Bettina Anderson Has A Mar-A-Lago Face In The Making
Don't look now, but Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, is starting to more closely resemble his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Rumor has it that Don Jr. split from the former Fox News host, in part, because of her style, which typically consisted of skintight dresses and sky-high heels. But then there's also the fact that she went pretty heavy on the plastic surgery. In fact, Guilfoyle is unrecognizable in old modeling pictures. Anderson might follow suit before too long if she's not careful. Older pictures of the model and Palm Beach socialite show her sporting noticeably thinner lips and cheeks that aren't quite as plump and defined as they are today. Anderson, who turned 38 in 2025, also sported a smooth forehead and, seemingly, no wrinkles in more recent photographs.
Don Jr.'s latest gorgeous paramour might simply have good genes, but let's face it, no one ages that well naturally. Anderson's overall look appears significantly more polished and refined in recent pics, and she's got the classic plastic aesthetic associated with MAGA women too. Likewise, her hair is becoming increasingly blonder, another signature look among Trump loyalists. Plastic surgeons have noted that more and more people within the president's inner circle are opting for the Mar-a-Lago face trend, which generally consists of plump cheeks, big hair, full lips, and endless amounts of Botox. As such, the Palm Beach socialite appears to have already adopted some of the signature looks associated with the trend, and her face will likely continue to transform alongside her relationship with Don Jr.
The socialite's transformation isn't that surprising
It shouldn't be too shocking that Bettina Anderson is seemingly slowly changing her face to match that of the Trump clan and their various associates. After all, Donald Trump Jr. and Anderson have already shown plenty of telltale signs that they're in it for the long haul. The Mar-a-Lago face trend has claimed many victims, in part, because of how much President Donald Trump values appearance, and sources confirmed to People that his eldest son's decision to date Anderson had a lot to do with her personal style. The former model must know how much her beau's family values aesthetics, so it makes perfect sense to adopt the plastic surgery procedures favored by the most visible women in Donald's inner circle.
As Republican strategist Ron Bonjean explained The New York Times, in 2024, Mar-a-Lago face is almost seen as a form of submission. Bonjean was discussing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's head-turning transformation in particular, pointing out that it shows the boss she's in it for the long haul, and camera-ready whenever he needs her to be. Don Jr. is reportedly very invested in impressing his father with the women he chooses to date, and sources told People that he believes Anderson fits the mold far better than Kimberly Guilfoyle ever did. Here's hoping she doesn't end up looking like a carbon copy of her predecessor; Mar-a-Lago face has a tendency to make those who hop on the trend share an uncanny resemblance.