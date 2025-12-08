Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Rumors
If there's one topic that plagues Hollywood, it's whether celebrities have gone under the knife. It is nearly guaranteed that whispers about an A-lister's appearance will follow them throughout their career. Even Hallmark stars can't escape the plastic surgery rumors. Holiday movie sweetheart Alison Sweeney is just one of the many actors from the network whose face is constantly analyzed online. Despite a lack of evidence, some Reddit users are convinced that Sweeney has made one too many trips to the plastic surgeon.
"I tried to enjoy This time each Year with Alison Sweeney and all I could see was her pulled up eyebrows. It was hard to watch," the original post from 2024 read. (The above photo shows Sweeney in the film.) Another user replied, "She's ruined her face ... looks nothing like herself." Someone else speculated that the "Biggest Loser" host simply went for injectables, causing her face to not move as much but still look similar to before. And while they're all interesting theories — and possibly justified based on how many plastic-surgery-fueled face transformations left celebrities unrecognizable — Sweeney has never alluded to any cosmetic alterations to her face. She told People in 2015 that a good night's sleep is what keeps her looking refreshed, noting, "They say the best plastic surgery is when people say, 'Oh, you look so well-rested.' That's what you want."
Sweeney's skin cancer surgery ignited concern about plastic surgery speculations
Although Alison Sweeney has never visited the plastic surgeon for cosmetic reasons, she has gone under the knife. Skin protection has always been a priority for Sweeney, which is why she was shocked when her dermatologist discovered basal cell carcinoma on her nose in 2019. That June, the "Murder, She Baked" star took to social media to give a health update to her fans. "So, I just got off the phone with my dermatologist," she began her Facebook post. "Kind of a bummer, but turns out I need to have a small bump removed from my nose that came up positive for skin cancer."
Sweeney was initially tentative about undergoing surgery, saying she was nervous that it would alter her face too much or that it would look like she did it for aesthetic reasons. "I'm in an industry where people are judgy. Like, 'Oh, she had her nose worked on,'" she told The Skin Cancer Foundation. That is one of the reasons the Hallmark veteran decided to post updates about her procedure on social media, so people wouldn't speculate if the bandage on her nose meant she underwent a rhinoplasty, or some other form of cosmetic alteration. After four rounds of surgery, Sweeney was in the clear — all while subtly assuring fans that she is just as natural as her younger self on "The Days of Our Lives."