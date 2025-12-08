Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Rumors

If there's one topic that plagues Hollywood, it's whether celebrities have gone under the knife. It is nearly guaranteed that whispers about an A-lister's appearance will follow them throughout their career. Even Hallmark stars can't escape the plastic surgery rumors. Holiday movie sweetheart Alison Sweeney is just one of the many actors from the network whose face is constantly analyzed online. Despite a lack of evidence, some Reddit users are convinced that Sweeney has made one too many trips to the plastic surgeon.

"I tried to enjoy This time each Year with Alison Sweeney and all I could see was her pulled up eyebrows. It was hard to watch," the original post from 2024 read. (The above photo shows Sweeney in the film.) Another user replied, "She's ruined her face ... looks nothing like herself." Someone else speculated that the "Biggest Loser" host simply went for injectables, causing her face to not move as much but still look similar to before. And while they're all interesting theories — and possibly justified based on how many plastic-surgery-fueled face transformations left celebrities unrecognizable — Sweeney has never alluded to any cosmetic alterations to her face. She told People in 2015 that a good night's sleep is what keeps her looking refreshed, noting, "They say the best plastic surgery is when people say, 'Oh, you look so well-rested.' That's what you want."