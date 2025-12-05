Barron Trump May Have Inherited Donald's Strange Sleep Habits Hints Latest Peek At His Private Life
We all know how important a good night's sleep is for your health. But this doesn't seem to affect Donald Trump's notoriously lousy sleep habits. And apparently, when it comes to staying up late, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Pastor and therapist Stuart Knechtle appeared on "The George Janko Show" on December 4 and revealed some interesting insights into Barron Trump's life. Knechtle recalled a recent phone call he had with Barron in which he tried to persuade him to join Christianity — a goal he claims he got "very close" to achieving. Notably, though, there was one detail the pastor slipped in about the phone conversation that reminded us of Donald. He claimed that he and Barron talked on the phone at 12:30 a.m. For most people, this would be a strange time to schedule a phone conversation with a pastor. Yet, it might not be so strange for Donald, who reportedly often can't stop yapping long enough to get any sleep. That certainly sounds like someone who might have an important phone call after midnight, and it sounds like his son is no different.
Barron Trump's religious beliefs are mysterious
Based on what Stuart Knechtle revealed, Barron Trump might have inherited something from his dad other than his bizarre sleep habits. He may also share his dad's confusion surrounding Christianity. Over the years, Donald Trump has said a lot of very different things regarding religion. Despite telling CNN, "I have a very great relationship with God" back in 2016, he has also been making jokes about the afterlife lately, saying, "I don't think there's anything that's going to get me into heaven. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound," per Fox 5. And based on what Knechtle said, Barron may not be on board with the concept of heaven at all.
Knechtle claimed that Barron is "very close to putting his faith in Christ." Yet, while he said, "I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," he also noted, "At the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing." So, is Barron really embracing Christianity? That remains unclear. And with the air of mystery surrounding Barron, we'd be surprised to find out much more info about his religious beliefs anytime soon. That said, Knechtle reportedly told Barron that Christ sometimes comes to people in their dreams. So, if Barron is going to become religious that way, he's going to have to try getting some shuteye.