Trump Reportedly Can't Stop Yapping Long Enough To Get Some Sleep (& He Makes It Everyone's Problem)

Despite Donald Trump's claims that he's the healthiest president, he isn't known for his great health habits. There's Trump's diet, which seems to prioritize fast food over vegetables. He doesn't go to the gym. And Trump doesn't seem to prioritize getting enough sleep. Kaitlan Collins, CNN White House correspondent, spoke with Jason Tartick in a recent episode of his podcast, "Trading Secrets," about Trump's sleep habits on Air Force One. In a story about Trump's first term, Collins said, "I had this source who said you never want to be on Air Force One on a trip." The reason? Trump apparently wouldn't sleep, even on long-haul flights. And not just that, but he also wouldn't let others sleep. "Trump is just always up and talking and he'll ... have them go wake staff up if they're asleep because he wants to talk to them," Collins explained.

Trump has had some drowsy moments on overseas trips, so maybe he should start thinking about getting some rest on those long flights. But then again, Mike Pence, Trump's first VP, has spoken with Collins about Trump's attention-seeking behavior, so it's not entirely a surprise that Trump would want people paying attention to him, even if they'd perhaps rather be asleep.

Trump's fans on social media see the story as one that shows the president as always being at work. But others weren't impressed. One person posted on X, "Since when did lack of sleep become a human achievement badge." Another joked on X, "Imagine one day he gets a great 8 hour sleep and just wakes up just filled with love."