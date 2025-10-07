Trump Reportedly Can't Stop Yapping Long Enough To Get Some Sleep (& He Makes It Everyone's Problem)
Despite Donald Trump's claims that he's the healthiest president, he isn't known for his great health habits. There's Trump's diet, which seems to prioritize fast food over vegetables. He doesn't go to the gym. And Trump doesn't seem to prioritize getting enough sleep. Kaitlan Collins, CNN White House correspondent, spoke with Jason Tartick in a recent episode of his podcast, "Trading Secrets," about Trump's sleep habits on Air Force One. In a story about Trump's first term, Collins said, "I had this source who said you never want to be on Air Force One on a trip." The reason? Trump apparently wouldn't sleep, even on long-haul flights. And not just that, but he also wouldn't let others sleep. "Trump is just always up and talking and he'll ... have them go wake staff up if they're asleep because he wants to talk to them," Collins explained.
Trump has had some drowsy moments on overseas trips, so maybe he should start thinking about getting some rest on those long flights. But then again, Mike Pence, Trump's first VP, has spoken with Collins about Trump's attention-seeking behavior, so it's not entirely a surprise that Trump would want people paying attention to him, even if they'd perhaps rather be asleep.
Trump's fans on social media see the story as one that shows the president as always being at work. But others weren't impressed. One person posted on X, "Since when did lack of sleep become a human achievement badge." Another joked on X, "Imagine one day he gets a great 8 hour sleep and just wakes up just filled with love."
Donald Trump might not need as much sleep, though a lack of sleep causes problems
Adults should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night, according to the National Institute on Aging website. But it could be that Donald Trump is a "short sleeper," someone who can get by on just 4 to 5 hours of sleep and be fine. It would give him something in common with both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who were known to not need as much sleep as many of the rest of us. Trump has talked about sleeping just a few hours a night as well as tossing and turning.
The National Institute on Aging also noted that older people can struggle with getting enough sleep at times. Without enough good sleep, there's potential for "problems with memory, negative feelings, more stress in relationships, [and an] increased risk of falls or accidents."
Not to make any assumptions about the amount of sleep that Trump needs to be healthy, but there are a few things on that list that Trump might want to look out for. In his speech for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Trump talked about the possibility that he might fall down the stairs at some point, and that's why he walks down them so carefully. And there have been those who have doubted Trump's ability to remember things. It probably wouldn't hurt for Trump to get a few extra Zs — perhaps he might find it easier to do so if he removed the bizarre Oval Office feature he uses to order as many as a dozen Diet Cokes a day.