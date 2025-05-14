JD Vance's Eyeliner Is Thicker Than Ever As Trump Pushes Him To The Side Yet Again

Vice President JD Vance may want to rethink his decision to work in the White House, because it doesn't seem to be going too well for him. Besides basically having wife Usha Vance quit her career to raise their kids while he's in his political era, President Donald Trump leaves him behind while he handles the heavier lifting duties. POTUS is currently doing policy work in the Middle East — and possibly receiving a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar — while the VP is ... at home.

On May 14, JD hosted a breakfast in his Washington, D.C., home for law enforcement in honor of National Police Week. While that's a nice gesture to honor the people who put their lives on the line every day, it probably stings a little for JD that Trump is off doing perceived bigger and more exciting tasks while he's stuck with runny eggs.

However, people looking at photos from the event aren't paying attention to any of it, because the eyeliner JD is rumored to wear is so strong. He truly should consider auditioning for Fall Out Boy, or just applying to work at Hot Topic, circa early 2000s. Vance actually looks like he did back in college, when he purportedly dressed in drag for a party during his law school years, minus the blonde wig (via X). As someone who is vocally anti-LGBTQ, this comes across as hypocritical. But, at least the eyeliner is on point.