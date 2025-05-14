JD Vance's Eyeliner Is Thicker Than Ever As Trump Pushes Him To The Side Yet Again
Vice President JD Vance may want to rethink his decision to work in the White House, because it doesn't seem to be going too well for him. Besides basically having wife Usha Vance quit her career to raise their kids while he's in his political era, President Donald Trump leaves him behind while he handles the heavier lifting duties. POTUS is currently doing policy work in the Middle East — and possibly receiving a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jet from Qatar — while the VP is ... at home.
On May 14, JD hosted a breakfast in his Washington, D.C., home for law enforcement in honor of National Police Week. While that's a nice gesture to honor the people who put their lives on the line every day, it probably stings a little for JD that Trump is off doing perceived bigger and more exciting tasks while he's stuck with runny eggs.
However, people looking at photos from the event aren't paying attention to any of it, because the eyeliner JD is rumored to wear is so strong. He truly should consider auditioning for Fall Out Boy, or just applying to work at Hot Topic, circa early 2000s. Vance actually looks like he did back in college, when he purportedly dressed in drag for a party during his law school years, minus the blonde wig (via X). As someone who is vocally anti-LGBTQ, this comes across as hypocritical. But, at least the eyeliner is on point.
JD Vance's eyeliner rumors are spreading at warp speed
This is hardly the first time Vice President JD Vance has been rumored to wear makeup while on duty. There have been several instances that Vance sent eyeliner rumors into overdrive, including his appearance at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 that started the gossip. The List even photoshopped out Vance's perceived eyeliner just to see what he'd look like without it, and, spoiler, his eyes ended up appearing much softer.
Moreover, we spoke with Los Angeles-based hair and makeup artist Luna Viola to get her take on the Vance eyeliner rumors, and she felt like it was certainly probable. "It is very possible that he is wearing some makeup to enhance his appearance on camera," she told The List. However, Viola did note that it may not be makeup at all; he could just be blessed with thick eyelashes like Bambi. "This can create the optical illusion of a black eyeliner, especially if contrasted with blue eyes," the MUA explained. "The natural contrast can make the lashes even darker than they are."
It doesn't seem likely that the eyeliner Vance rumors will disappear anytime soon, especially when coupled with the recent photos of his police breakfast, as well as his appearance on Fox News back in March. At that time, Vance's speculated eyeliner application ramped up as his relationship with Trump crashed.