The Ladies From The Today Show Are Stunning Without Makeup

Aside from accurately reporting the news, appearances are everything to an on-camera journalist. While some female anchors have been the subject of the biggest makeup fails, most have perfected the quintessential news host look. Looking presentable on air usually includes a chic outfit, coiffed hair, and pounds of makeup — those studio lights can wash you out. Former NBC "Today" host Hoda Kotb and co-host Jenna Bush Hager even admitted that they will sometimes wear their work makeup to the gym. So, when we see our favorite anchors without their normal glam, it's a welcome surprise.

Powdering one's face every hour of the workday can get exhausting, which is why many reporters leave their makeup in the studio. Their outside lives as busy parents or industrious authors means they don't always have time to curl their tresses or perfect a winged eyeliner. Notable figures like CBS News' Norah O'Donnell have shown off a makeup-free visage. Even the women of the "Today" show have flaunted their natural features. From Savanah Guthrie to Dylan Dreyer, NBC's favorite leading news ladies prove that you don't need a perfect set of falsies and a pound of hairspray to look stunning.