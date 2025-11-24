Erika Kirk Goes Into Damage Control Mode Over JD Vance Hug & The Timing Is So Suspicious

Erika Kirk finally addressed her viral October 29 hug with Vice President JD Vance, which was one more piece of mounting evidence that has the country wondering if the second couple is headed for divorce. The timing of her explanation is undeniably suspicious, since Vance's wife, Usha Vance, was seen without her wedding ring on during a November 19, 2025, trip to a North Carolina military base with First Lady Melania Trump. Of course, there are plenty of reasons why Usha might've chosen not to wear her ring that day, but the timing of everything certainly raises questions.

Kirk addressed the hug on a November 24 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." Kelly described Kirk as an intense hugger before Kirk declared that, "Whoever is, like, hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will." She went on to describe the circumstances behind the moment onstage with Vance.

Erika Kirk addressed the viral photo of her hugging JD Vance, saying she's just a deeply affectionate person, and intense hugs are part of her love language. She even joked with Megyn Kelly that if she'd grabbed JD Vance's a** instead, people wouldn't be nearly as mad. pic.twitter.com/Mbchti3BGS — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) November 24, 2025

Apparently, an emotional video of Kirk's deceased husband had just played before she introduced Vance at the Turning Points USA event. Kirk gave Kelly a play-by-play: "I'm walking over, [JD's] walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'He's so proud of you,' and I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head." Kirk insisted that she often says that when she hugs people. "That's just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that, to me, shows that you need a hug more than anyone else." Kelly then joked that critics of the hug were acting as if Kirk had touched Vance's backside, prompting Kirk to muse that the backlash might've been less harsh if she had. We doubt this will appease the haters, but it's something.