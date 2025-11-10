Who Is Stephen Miller's Wife, Katie?

In January 2016, Stephen Miller joined Donald Trump's campaign as a senior policy advisor, and he wasted no time getting in his new boss' good graces. When Trump won the election later that year, Stephen was named Senior Advisor to the President as well as White House Director of Speechwriting. Before the end of Trump's first term, however, Stephen had secured another new title: husband.

Katie Rose Waldman Miller had been working within the U.S. government since her early 20s, but it wasn't until joining the Department of Homeland Security in 2017 as deputy press secretary that she found herself in a position to meet her future husband, Stephen Miller. During the course of their courtship, Katie left the Department of Homeland Security to become press secretary for Congresswoman Martha McSally, after which she became press secretary for Trump's first running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence. Katie and Stephen's relationship continued unabated, and the couple were married in 2020.

Although Katie Miller's profile was raised considerably when she joined the staff of DOGE in early 2025 after President Trump was elected to a second term, many people don't really know her backstory. Here's a further look into who Katie Miller is and how she got where she is today.