Kaitlan Collins' Trump Rant Response Exposes His Ego In The Most Embarrassing Way

Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for quite a while, and it shows no sign of ending any time soon. In fact, the president, who frequently brags about ending international wars, seems to enjoy continuing the one he has with the CNN journalist. Trump's most recent salvo was fired on December 6, 2025, via his Truth Social account, but it backfired on him by revealing just how insecure the divisive politician is about the news network he claims to hate. Trump began by both misspelling Collins' name and adding an unnecessary apostrophe — "Caitlin Collin's" — before going on to call her "STUPID and NASTY" for a question she'd asked at the FIFA World Cup Draw event.

His new White House East Wing ballroom, the president attested, would be more expensive to build than first estimated because of the sheer size of the structure and the high quality of materials that would be used in the decorating. "It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are," Trump boasted. "It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned." Adding that the renovation was being funded by private donations, he concluded by trashing CNN and declaring, "MAGA!" On her Instagram Stories, Collins offered a zingy response: "Technically my question was about Venezuela."

It was her version of the popular meme "Sir, this is a Wendy's," a response to a dramatic and irrelevant rant. In this case, the prolific reporter was right; at the tournament draw event, she questioned the controversial politician about the appropriateness of accepting a knock-off "peace prize" from FIFA as its boss played into Trump's gigantic ego, when his actions against suspected Venezuelan drug smugglers could be considered an act of war. So where does the ballroom fit in?