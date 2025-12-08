Kaitlan Collins' Trump Rant Response Exposes His Ego In The Most Embarrassing Way
Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for quite a while, and it shows no sign of ending any time soon. In fact, the president, who frequently brags about ending international wars, seems to enjoy continuing the one he has with the CNN journalist. Trump's most recent salvo was fired on December 6, 2025, via his Truth Social account, but it backfired on him by revealing just how insecure the divisive politician is about the news network he claims to hate. Trump began by both misspelling Collins' name and adding an unnecessary apostrophe — "Caitlin Collin's" — before going on to call her "STUPID and NASTY" for a question she'd asked at the FIFA World Cup Draw event.
His new White House East Wing ballroom, the president attested, would be more expensive to build than first estimated because of the sheer size of the structure and the high quality of materials that would be used in the decorating. "It is actually under budget and ahead of schedule, as my jobs always are," Trump boasted. "It's just much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned." Adding that the renovation was being funded by private donations, he concluded by trashing CNN and declaring, "MAGA!" On her Instagram Stories, Collins offered a zingy response: "Technically my question was about Venezuela."
It was her version of the popular meme "Sir, this is a Wendy's," a response to a dramatic and irrelevant rant. In this case, the prolific reporter was right; at the tournament draw event, she questioned the controversial politician about the appropriateness of accepting a knock-off "peace prize" from FIFA as its boss played into Trump's gigantic ego, when his actions against suspected Venezuelan drug smugglers could be considered an act of war. So where does the ballroom fit in?
The president clearly still watches a 'fake' network with a 'nasty' reporter
Is Donald Trump's health so much in decline that he can't remember the topic of a question he was asked hours earlier? Not exactly. Kaitlan Collins actually did mention the renovation of the White House ballroom — just not at the FIFA red carpet event. A day prior, the CNN reporter did an on-site report about it on her show, "The Source with Kaitlan Collins." She explained that the president had brought in a new architect to oversee the now-expanded project. Since Collins didn't directly interview Trump about the subject, that means the divisive politician was obviously watching CNN, the very network he continually calls "fake" and threatens to sue.
Of course, Collins is just one of the many female reporters about whom Trump has made shady comments, not to mention blatantly misogynistic ones. Bear in mind that he also blasted the CNN journalist not for questioning his controversial military moves, but for daring to suggest that building a $300 million party room (which Trump unconvincingly denies that he plans to name after himself) might not be the wisest decision when most Americans are still worried about their finances.
To sum up: The president watched a network he hates, with a host he despises, heard her mentioning his pet home-reno project, and it gnawed at Trump until he wrote a furious, insult-ridden post two days later. Fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted his own response on X, formerly known as Twitter. In addition to defending Collins, and correcting the spelling of her name, he pointed out, "Generally speaking if someone or something is irrelevant, the President doesn't talk about them."