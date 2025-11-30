Donald Trump's Shadiest Comments To Female Reporters Are Eyebrow-Raising
Donald Trump's barbed remarks to female journalists give the distinct impression that he thinks they're there solely to shower him with praise. After the president shockingly shut down a Bloomberg reporter's question with "Quiet, piggy" on Air Force One, in November 2025, a compilation of other disparaging comments he made about women just doing their jobs made the rounds on social media. One such clip highlighted when ABC News' Mary Bruce inquired about the release of the Epstein files that very same month. In response, Trump complained that he wished she would adopt a softer tone when questioning a "highly respected" man like himself about such a grave topic. The Republican leader then resorted to personal insults, telling Bruce, "You're a terrible person and a terrible reporter."
After encouraging her to look into Democratic politicians who had alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, he advised, "You oughta go back and learn how to be a reporter," (via NBC News). Trump had similarly offensive advice for NBC's Yamiche Alcindor when she questioned his decision to deploy troops to Chicago in September 2025. The president condescendingly referred to her as "darling," urged her to shut up, and then proceeded to tell Alcindor that her supposed inability to listen made her a "second-grade" reporter. Time and time again, he has perpetuated the idea that journalists from CNN, ABC, and NBC lack credibility because they work for the "fake news" media. Although Trump was slammed with brutal backlash for his comments, after he insulted a reporter on Air Force One, the divisive politician actually has a long history of making rude remarks about such women.
Kaitlan Collins has remained cool in the face of Donald Trump's insults
CNN's Kaitlan Collins and President Donald Trump have been locked in a bitter feud for years. It apparently began back in July 2018; while the president took questions from reporters, Collins asked him if Michael Cohen had stabbed him in the back, in regard to Trump's hush money case. Then, the veteran journalist lobbed a question about Vladimir Putin his way, which also went unanswered. Speaking on CNN, Collins revealed that shortly after that gaggle, then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders informed her that she was no longer welcome at a press event being held at the Rose Garden later in the day, because they deemed the reporter's questions "inappropriate."
In the following years, Trump himself stepped up to the plate to personally insult Collins. During a CNN Town Hall in May 2023, she questioned why the divisive president had taken classified government documents to his home in Mar-a-Lago. Before answering, Trump labeled her a "nasty person" and received cheers from the audience (via The Telegraph). By April 2025, he was openly calling Collins a "low-rated anchor," (via YouTube). Trump also, unsurprisingly, believed that the reporter owed him a debt of gratitude for keeping America safe. And then he added the final Trump insult cherry on top: "That's why nobody watches you anymore. You have no credibility."
In June 2025, Collins' feud with Trump went on a little break as he found a new CNN star to rage about: Natasha Bertrand. In a Truth Social post, the GOP politician raged that the journalist should be "thrown out 'like a dog'" from her network because Trump didn't like what she had to say about him on the air.