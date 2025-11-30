Donald Trump's Shadiest Comments To Female Reporters Are Eyebrow-Raising

Donald Trump's barbed remarks to female journalists give the distinct impression that he thinks they're there solely to shower him with praise. After the president shockingly shut down a Bloomberg reporter's question with "Quiet, piggy" on Air Force One, in November 2025, a compilation of other disparaging comments he made about women just doing their jobs made the rounds on social media. One such clip highlighted when ABC News' Mary Bruce inquired about the release of the Epstein files that very same month. In response, Trump complained that he wished she would adopt a softer tone when questioning a "highly respected" man like himself about such a grave topic. The Republican leader then resorted to personal insults, telling Bruce, "You're a terrible person and a terrible reporter."

Montage of 19 clips of Trump insulting, berating, demeaning and attacking female reporters over the past few months. pic.twitter.com/ivdQJqjZqq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 19, 2025

After encouraging her to look into Democratic politicians who had alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, he advised, "You oughta go back and learn how to be a reporter," (via NBC News). Trump had similarly offensive advice for NBC's Yamiche Alcindor when she questioned his decision to deploy troops to Chicago in September 2025. The president condescendingly referred to her as "darling," urged her to shut up, and then proceeded to tell Alcindor that her supposed inability to listen made her a "second-grade" reporter. Time and time again, he has perpetuated the idea that journalists from CNN, ABC, and NBC lack credibility because they work for the "fake news" media. Although Trump was slammed with brutal backlash for his comments, after he insulted a reporter on Air Force One, the divisive politician actually has a long history of making rude remarks about such women.