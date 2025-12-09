Brutal Nicknames Pete Hegseth Has Been Given

Finding yourself christened with unflattering monikers is all part of the job when you're working for the Trump administration. While MAGA women have been given some of the most brutal nicknames, there are certain men in President Donald Trump's inner circle who have also had to contend with unflattering appellations. And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is one of them. Thanks to his checkered past, pundits have had no trouble finding inspiration for some truly scathing monikers, and Hegseth's name has been dragged thoroughly through the mud as a result.

All-around favorites among detractors include "Whiskey Leaks," "Kegsbreath," "DUI Hire," and "Triple Sec of Defense." It's no coincidence that all of these names relate to alcohol in some shape or form. One of Pete Hegseth's reported behaviors that concerned his former Fox News coworkers the most was his penchant for overindulging in liquor. In fact, 10 of the White House staffer's former colleagues disclosed to NBC News that he would often show up to work hungover and reeking of alcohol.

As one recalled, "Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air." Others who worked closely with Hegseth confirmed to The New Yorker that he'd often show up intoxicated to work as the president of Concerned Veterans for America. Naturally, Hegseth's camp has consistently, and vehemently, denied the allegations.