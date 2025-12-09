Brutal Nicknames Pete Hegseth Has Been Given
Finding yourself christened with unflattering monikers is all part of the job when you're working for the Trump administration. While MAGA women have been given some of the most brutal nicknames, there are certain men in President Donald Trump's inner circle who have also had to contend with unflattering appellations. And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is one of them. Thanks to his checkered past, pundits have had no trouble finding inspiration for some truly scathing monikers, and Hegseth's name has been dragged thoroughly through the mud as a result.
All-around favorites among detractors include "Whiskey Leaks," "Kegsbreath," "DUI Hire," and "Triple Sec of Defense." It's no coincidence that all of these names relate to alcohol in some shape or form. One of Pete Hegseth's reported behaviors that concerned his former Fox News coworkers the most was his penchant for overindulging in liquor. In fact, 10 of the White House staffer's former colleagues disclosed to NBC News that he would often show up to work hungover and reeking of alcohol.
As one recalled, "Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air." Others who worked closely with Hegseth confirmed to The New Yorker that he'd often show up intoxicated to work as the president of Concerned Veterans for America. Naturally, Hegseth's camp has consistently, and vehemently, denied the allegations.
Hegseth's latest nickname hints at his controversial boat strikes
While critics have had their fun coming up with tons of alcohol-related nicknames for Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense's controversial boat strikes, in 2025, earned him another moniker: "Secretary of War Crimes." It's a play on his new title, Secretary of War, which nobody seems to be taking all that seriously, given that Congress is yet to pass a law to even make it official, at the time of writing. Hegseth's most embarrassing moments in the Trump administration keep growing, with yet another scandal pertaining to his authorization of a second strike on an alleged drug boat off the Venezuelan coast, in early September 2025. The first strike reportedly left some survivors, and hitting the boat again under these circumstances constitutes a war crime, as legal experts pointed out.
The Trump staffer reasoned that he simply didn't notice any survivors before ordering the second strike, chalking the call up to the "fog of war," per PBS. However, it's worth noting that House Armed Services ranking member Rep. Adam Smith decried this assertion as "unbelievably offensive" in an interview with Politico. Hegseth's controversial boat bombing move even caused some of his colleagues to turn on him, with Republican Rep. Don Bacon questioning Hegseth's aptitude for the job. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Chris Van Hollen christened the secretary of defense with another unflattering nickname when asked about the second strike, labeling Hegseth "Secretary Talk Show Host" and calling for his swift resignation. Suffice it to say that, if the moniker fits, wear it.