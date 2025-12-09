The One Oval Office Decor Change Donald Trump Couldn't Get Away With

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Oval Office used to be an understated yet classy room. Sadly, that's no longer the case. The historical space is now just as elaborate and over the top as its current inhabitant. Donald Trump's Oval Office updates give Mar-a-Lago 2.0 (and they prove money can't buy taste), but fortunately there were some renovations he couldn't get away with, including hanging a chandelier from the ceiling. The divisive politician's White House redecorating spree seemingly knows no bounds, but concerned staffers reportedly stepped in to prevent him from adding the fixture to Trump's long list of tacky changes to the Oval Office.

The president's plan to add a chandelier to his office was first revealed in Scott Jennings' book, "A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization." As it turns out, the ceiling wasn't made to carry something as elaborate as a chandelier without collapsing entirely, and Trump's plan was declared dead in the water as a result. It appears he tried to make up for it by adding excessive amounts of gold to the Oval Office instead. The president's renovations received tons of criticism, and there's even speculation that the gilding, which he has repeatedly insisted is real gold, might, in fact, be fixtures purchased from the local Home Depot.

The scandalous rumor first made the rounds after the president subjected Fox News host Laura Ingraham to a White House tour and she asked him point blank whether he'd bought them from the popular chain store. "No, this is not Home Depot stuff. This is not Home Depot," Trump clarified (via People). It doesn't help that fixtures resembling the golden ones in the Oval Office are indeed available at the home improvement retailer.