Before And After Pics Of 1000-Lb Sister's Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Are Jaw-Dropping

Tammy Slaton's TV inception may have been driven by her extreme weight, but the TLC star is completely unrecognizable since dropping 500 pounds. At the start of "1000-lb Sisters" Season 1, Slaton weighed over 600 pounds. At her heaviest weight, the number on the scale was over 700. But in a confessional from the show, posted on Instagram in April 2025, Slaton revealed that she was down to 238 lbs. — and it's eye-opening seeing her physical transformation in side-by-side photos.

The "before" image above was taken from a clip from the first season of "1000-lb Sisters" in 2020, when Slaton couldn't walk or even bathe without assistance. In the "after" photo posted on TikTok in June 2025, the reality star boasted her stunning new figure in black shapewear, highlighting one of the most jaw-dropping moments of her weight loss journey so far, and the drastic contrast in her appearance five years later.

"Everything about me is smaller," Slaton said in an interview from the Season 8 teaser trailer on YouTube. She underwent a bariatric surgery in 2022 and a skin-removal surgery at the beginning of 2025, where doctors successfully removed 15-plus pounds of extra skin, according to what Slaton told People. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement," she said of when she was green-lit for the surgery. "I worked really hard for this, and now it's here."