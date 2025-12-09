Before And After Pics Of 1000-Lb Sister's Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Are Jaw-Dropping
Tammy Slaton's TV inception may have been driven by her extreme weight, but the TLC star is completely unrecognizable since dropping 500 pounds. At the start of "1000-lb Sisters" Season 1, Slaton weighed over 600 pounds. At her heaviest weight, the number on the scale was over 700. But in a confessional from the show, posted on Instagram in April 2025, Slaton revealed that she was down to 238 lbs. — and it's eye-opening seeing her physical transformation in side-by-side photos.
The "before" image above was taken from a clip from the first season of "1000-lb Sisters" in 2020, when Slaton couldn't walk or even bathe without assistance. In the "after" photo posted on TikTok in June 2025, the reality star boasted her stunning new figure in black shapewear, highlighting one of the most jaw-dropping moments of her weight loss journey so far, and the drastic contrast in her appearance five years later.
"Everything about me is smaller," Slaton said in an interview from the Season 8 teaser trailer on YouTube. She underwent a bariatric surgery in 2022 and a skin-removal surgery at the beginning of 2025, where doctors successfully removed 15-plus pounds of extra skin, according to what Slaton told People. "I was just overwhelmed with excitement," she said of when she was green-lit for the surgery. "I worked really hard for this, and now it's here."
Tammy Slaton's weight loss sparked tension with her sisters
Tammy Slaton is clearly ecstatic about her weight loss progress, but her stunning transformation might be a contentious topic in the family. In a clip from an April 2025 episode, posted on Instagram, Tammy revealed she had been having problems with her older sister, Amanda Halterman. "I feel like she's kind of jealous the spotlight's not on her," she said. "She's not the pretty sister no more." Tammy added that their conflict dated back over a decade, to when Amanda kicked her out of the house during an argument while they were living together.
The family feuds don't end there. Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton — the other half of "1000-lb Sisters" — aren't afraid to duke it out on TV, especially when it comes to their respective weight loss journeys. In a scene from Season 6, Tammy confessed that she thought Amy was resentful that she weighed less "for the first time in our lives" (via YouTube). Amy later insisted that she was "proud" of her sister, and that Tammy was pushing a false narrative. However, tensions seemingly boiled over in the ensuing seasons. It was revealed in the Season 8 trailer that Tammy called Amy a "deadbeat mom," while Amy clapped back, labeling Tammy as "toxic." "It feels like we're drifting apart," said Tammy. "She used to be my best friend."