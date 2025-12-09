The Most Controversial Outfit George Santos Has Ever Worn

Disgraced Former New York Representative George Santos has been involved in headline-making drama of all kinds. In 2023, Santos was expelled from Congress after it was revealed that he'd misused campaign funds. Santos' love life is filled with eyebrow-raising details too. And then there are his outfits. Designer clothing was noted as one of the things that he inappropriately spent campaign funds on when the divisive politician was arrested in 2023. But apparently, it wasn't the only thing that helped Santos to build his high end wardrobe. In a 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper, former roommate Gregory Morey-Parker claimed that he stole a Burberry scarf from him. Not just any scarf, but one that a friend had given Morey-Parker on the anniversary of his grandfather's death. Notably, Morey-Parker repeated the stolen scarf claim when speaking with CNN's Don Lemon.

Even worse, Santos was subsequently spotted openly wearing a Burberry scarf, which Morey-Parker asserted was rightfully his, during an appearance at the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 5, 2021. "A stolen scarf to a [...] steal-the-election rally," Morey-Parker pointed out (via CNN). "You have to love the irony. And the audacity, quite frankly." We have to agree that it's a pretty brazened move, but given Santos' whole vibe of attention seeking, regardless of whether it's positive or negative, it doesn't seem entirely out of character.