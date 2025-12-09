The Most Controversial Outfit George Santos Has Ever Worn
Disgraced Former New York Representative George Santos has been involved in headline-making drama of all kinds. In 2023, Santos was expelled from Congress after it was revealed that he'd misused campaign funds. Santos' love life is filled with eyebrow-raising details too. And then there are his outfits. Designer clothing was noted as one of the things that he inappropriately spent campaign funds on when the divisive politician was arrested in 2023. But apparently, it wasn't the only thing that helped Santos to build his high end wardrobe. In a 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper, former roommate Gregory Morey-Parker claimed that he stole a Burberry scarf from him. Not just any scarf, but one that a friend had given Morey-Parker on the anniversary of his grandfather's death. Notably, Morey-Parker repeated the stolen scarf claim when speaking with CNN's Don Lemon.
Even worse, Santos was subsequently spotted openly wearing a Burberry scarf, which Morey-Parker asserted was rightfully his, during an appearance at the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 5, 2021. "A stolen scarf to a [...] steal-the-election rally," Morey-Parker pointed out (via CNN). "You have to love the irony. And the audacity, quite frankly." We have to agree that it's a pretty brazened move, but given Santos' whole vibe of attention seeking, regardless of whether it's positive or negative, it doesn't seem entirely out of character.
George Santos was arrested for something entirely different
When you look at footage of George Santos as he's speaking at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington D.C., he's wearing what clearly looks like a scarf by Burberry; that iconic plaid is hard to miss. To hand it to him, it does pair well with the coat that he chose, but knowing the drama behind what seems like an otherwise ordinary scarf makes this Santos' most controversial outfit yet.
For what it's worth, the controversial politician denied ever stealing it, so it's his word against his former roommate's. While there has apparently been no justice over the reportedly stolen scarf, Santos was indicted and arrested in 2023, and in 2025, he was sentenced to over 7 years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft. However, in October 2025, Santos' sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.
In an interview after he got out, the former congressman confirmed that he wanted "to make amends with my community, with my friends, with my family, and those who I have left a sour taste in their mouth," (via YouTube). We'd like to think that would include giving Gregory Morey-Parker his scarf back, but no word on that as of yet.