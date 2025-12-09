Tragic Details About Mia Goth's Life

While parenting has seemingly been a joyful journey for Mia Goth, her relationship with her child's father, Shia LaBeouf, hasn't been as blissful. After meeting LaBeouf in 2013 while filming "Nymphomaniac: Vol II," Goth and the "Transformers" actor made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2014. The pair publicly boasted a loving relationship, but behind the scenes was a much different story. In 2015, a shocking video of Goth and LaBeouf fighting in Germany — originally published by Entertainment Tonight — went viral, with viewers left unsettled by what LaBeouf had to say. "I don't wanna touch you, I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s**t that makes a person abusive," LaBeouf could be heard saying to Goth. After bystanders offered to drive him to the airport, he added, "If I had stayed there, I would have killed her."

Their tumultuous relationship was characterized by many breakups and makeups, with the pair tying the knot in 2016 and filing for divorce in 2018. LaBeouf spoke openly about his struggles with alcohol abuse — one of the reasons you never hear from the actor anymore — and how he reunited with Goth while in rehab during a conversation with actor Jon Bernthal on his podcast, "Real Ones." He broke down in tears, recalling unexpectedly seeing Goth's face on a virtual call with all the families of the patients in the facility. "She saved my f***ing life," he said. "She was present for me at a time when I didn't deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her." As of December 2025, Goth and LaBeouf were still married.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.