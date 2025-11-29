The Real-Life Partners Of Netflix's Frankenstein Cast
While many members of the "Frankenstein" cast are in serious relationships, Jacob Elordi is reportedly single. However, around the time of the movie's premiere at TIFF in September 2025, Elordi's off & on relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli seemed to be going just fine since she quietly attended the red carpet event to support him. Unfortunately, in October 2025, insiders informed People that the couple, who had been in a rocky relationship since 2021, had parted ways for good.
Around the same time, her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's 28-year marriage also ended, so she was naturally having a harder time coming to terms with their split than her own. Of course, by then, Olivia Jade and Elordi's relationship had already ended numerous times, so she may have known how to handle the fallout better. It's worth noting that in November 2024, a Life & Style Magazine insider claimed that Lori had made some shady comments about Elordi's intentions with Olivia Jade.
According to the confidant, the "Full House" alum was desperately hoping that her daughter's beau would take the first step towards locking things down with her. "Lori's advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere because she's dedicated so many years to Jacob already," the source divulged. Meanwhile, in October 2025, a Us Weekly insider claimed that Olivia Jade and Elordi's romance simply "ran its course" and their hectic schedules had only driven them further apart. Interestingly, they also revealed that the "Priscilla" star's relationship history might see a new addition since he had already been on a handful of dates with someone else.
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind have a lowkey marriage
In a 2013 interview with NPR, Oscar Isaac thought back to the time he went to a party in his costume from "Inside Llewyn Davis." The "Dune" actor ended up being the odd man out in more ways than one, as he also decided to grab a bite while everyone else mingled. However, Isaac's uniqueness intrigued Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind, who ended up chatting with him through the event. In 2017, Isaac would tie the knot with Lind in a hush-hush wedding ceremony.
While speaking to GQ Style in February 2018, the "Ex Machina" star revealed that he had practical and romantic reasons for wanting to lock things down with Lind. The primary pragmatic motivator was that Lind was a Danish citizen who was pregnant with their first son at the time, and they needed to quickly decide where they wanted to permanently settle. Isaac then revealed how adversity had deepened their love, saying, "My mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever."
In addition to being spouses and parents to two boys, they are also professional collaborators. Isaac not only played a couple of tunes for Lind's musical endeavor "The Staircase Sessions" but also acted in her 2020 short "The Letter Room." It's safe to say that Isaac and his wife like to keep their plates full because they also founded their production company, Mad Gene Media, which was named after their sons, Eugene and Mads, in 2020.
Mia Goth has been married to Shia LeBeouf since 2016
Shia LaBeouf's relationship with Mia Goth has been tumultuous, to say the least. The two actors struck a romantic connection while they were working on "Nymphomaniac: Vol II" in 2012. In July 2015, Entertainment Tonight published a video showing a heated conversation between the "Transformers" star and his then-girlfriend. "I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s**t that makes a person abusive," LeBeouf says to Goth in the video. After the argument, the "Honey Boy" actor made a confession to a taxi driver, saying, "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her."
A little over a year after that scary incident, the Goth wed LaBeouf in a kitschy Las Vegas ceremony that was aptly officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, per TMZ. During a December 2016 interview with E! News, the controversial actor was happy to share that his marriage had blown away all the negative preconceptions he had developed from conversations with others. In the following years, Goth and LeBeouf would go through numerous breakups, only to get back together every time.
Speaking on the "REAL ONES" podcast in September 2022, LaBeouf recalled how he had been in rehab during one of his splits from Goth. When the facility had a family week, none of his dear ones showed up, save for Goth. The "Disturbia" actor teared up as he candidly admitted that he didn't feel like he deserved his then-ex-girlfriend's kindness because he had "put her through years and years of f****ng nonsense." Moreover, he also credited her with "saving [his] f***ng life." The couple welcomed their daughter in 2022.
Charles Dance is in an age gap relationship
When The Times asked Charles Dance the best part of filming the drama "The Book of Vision," he didn't hesitate to answer. "To be honest, it's meeting Alessandra [Masi]," he said, referring to the film's production designer, who would end up becoming his girlfriend around 2018. The "Game of Thrones" star was similarly giddy about how Masi, who is 22 years younger than him, had essentially started to live out of his home. Ultimately, Dance couldn't help but thank his lucky stars for helping him cross paths with his partner.
The veteran actor appeared to be quickly smitten by Masi when he spoke to The Times in November 2024. To start, Dance couldn't help but appreciate how his partner could stand her ground professionally and tell men how she wanted them to do things, even if they didn't always take her feedback well. The "Dracula Untold" star was happy to report that she wasn't afraid to put him in place either, saying, "When I get pompous, which I tend to do from time to time, I tell her, 'Just tell me to f*** off.' She comes out, 'F*** off!' Wonderful!"
In addition to telling him off for being uptight, the Italian also didn't hesitate to correct his Italian pronunciation. Previously, Dance was married to Joanna Haythorn for over three decades. Speaking on the "Rosebud" podcast in April 2024, Dance confessed that his marriage ended in 2004 because he had "succumbed to some temptations" (via The Independent). Although the mother of his two children was understandably heartbroken when he told her what had transpired, they eventually forged a strong bond.
Felix Kammerer and Christoph Waltz have been tight-lipped about their respective love lives
In a December 2017 interview with CBS News, Christoph Waltz asserted, "I am almost neurotically private, myself because I think it's an important distinction to make between privacy and public sphere." And the Oscar winner wasn't saying those lightly because he hasn't even revealed basic details of his life, such as when he married his second wife, Judith Holste. At some point in their uber-private relationship, the couple even welcomed a daughter together.
Despite all the secrecy, it's obvious that Holste is quite supportive of the "Django Unchained" star's career since she helped design the costumes for his operatic directorial debut, "Falstaff." Meanwhile, in an October 2015 interview with The Guardian, Waltz hinted that they had an entirely normal marriage since his wife would sometimes get mad at him for being a penny pincher. And in those moments, the famed actor would tell the costume designer that his celebrity status and accolades hadn't changed who he was at his core.
When it comes to privacy, his "Frankenstein" co-star Felix Kammerer is in the same boat. There's a chance that the "All Quiet on the Western Front" star may be in a serious relationship, too, since he told German website News.at that he quietly welcomed a child in the fall of 2024. Although Kammerer didn't offer any details on who he was parenting with, he was happy to share that fatherhood had prompted him to stop and enjoy the little moments in life instead of rushing through everything.
David Bradley and Lars Mikkelsen are both happily married
Speaking at the Oxford Union in March 2019, David Bradley thought back to a time in the 70s when he was considering throwing in the towel on his acting career because he was unable to land significant roles. However, the "Harry Potter" actor's luck turned around when he met his wife, Rosanna Bradley, during those tough times. The veteran actor would tie the knot with Rosanna in 1978, and they would welcome three children.
During a February 2022 interview with The Mirror, David was happy to share that he and his wife had decided to enjoy their golden years in their home in Leamington Spa, England. The English actor also revealed that Rosanna remained as supportive of his career as ever as he entered his 80s, divulging, "It's not my wife who tells me I should slow down, I say that to myself more than anything." Still, he was keen on getting more quality time with his wife and kids. David's "Frankenstein" castmate, Lars Mikkelsen, is in a similarly long-standing relationship.
Speaking to The Independent in 2015, Mads Mikkelsen's older brother recalled an anecdote from the time he was trying to get his life back together as a university student. Just when Lars had collected a good stack of books to study biology, his then-girlfriend, Anette Støvelbæk, came over to his home to show off the juggling skills she had picked up from a course. Her flair inspired him to ditch his degree and become a street performer. In 1989, 25-year-old Lars married Støvelbæk, and they soon became proud parents to two children.