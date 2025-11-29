The Real-Life Partners Of Netflix's Frankenstein Cast

While many members of the "Frankenstein" cast are in serious relationships, Jacob Elordi is reportedly single. However, around the time of the movie's premiere at TIFF in September 2025, Elordi's off & on relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli seemed to be going just fine since she quietly attended the red carpet event to support him. Unfortunately, in October 2025, insiders informed People that the couple, who had been in a rocky relationship since 2021, had parted ways for good.

Around the same time, her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's 28-year marriage also ended, so she was naturally having a harder time coming to terms with their split than her own. Of course, by then, Olivia Jade and Elordi's relationship had already ended numerous times, so she may have known how to handle the fallout better. It's worth noting that in November 2024, a Life & Style Magazine insider claimed that Lori had made some shady comments about Elordi's intentions with Olivia Jade.

According to the confidant, the "Full House" alum was desperately hoping that her daughter's beau would take the first step towards locking things down with her. "Lori's advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere because she's dedicated so many years to Jacob already," the source divulged. Meanwhile, in October 2025, a Us Weekly insider claimed that Olivia Jade and Elordi's romance simply "ran its course" and their hectic schedules had only driven them further apart. Interestingly, they also revealed that the "Priscilla" star's relationship history might see a new addition since he had already been on a handful of dates with someone else.