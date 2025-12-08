Kristi Noem's Rumored Boy Toy Corey Lewandowski May Be Her Undoing In The Trump Admin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been plagued by messy affair rumors since at least 2021. But, as the gossip has waxed and waned, the rumored couple has notably continued working closely together. When Noem became the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Lewandowski tagged along as a "special government employee." This was the same job classification that Elon Musk had, and due to the position's 130-day maximum term, the tech billionaire ultimately left his role at the end of May 2025. In contrast, Lewandowski is still on the job. While it's entirely possible that he's worked more intermittently, he could also be flouting the rules. Additionally, some of Lewandowski's other behavior has attracted President Donald Trump's ire. "Yes, he likes [Noem], but it has been brought to his attention that [Lewandowski] is a problem, and the agency is being mismanaged because of it," a White House insider informed CNN in November 2025.

Moreover, according to a December 2025 report by The Bulwark, the president's goodwill could have evaporated since, with some people claiming Noem might lose her job to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. In September, both Noem and Lewandowski were called into a meeting with Trump regarding reports of personnel issues at the DHS. The accounts dinged Noem's and Lewandowski's reputations even further, since staffers contended that they engaged in unprofessional behavior during a work meeting. "The level of disrespect and screaming at everybody in that room — I think people were really shocked and taken aback," one such employee informed New York magazine. Noem also reportedly peppered her remarks with expletives, adding to the uncomfortable atmosphere.