Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Bad Behavior Isn't Going To Help Their Soured Reputations

It appears that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's questionable behavior is slowly catching up to her. Noem and her rumored affair partner Corey Lewandowski were pulled into President Donald Trump's Oval Office in September 2025 to get a stern talking to after they reportedly lashed out at employees. According to New York Magazine, Trump was displeased with the behavior of the pair, but, "He was particularly mad at Corey," per an inside source. Apparently Lewandowski has a bit of a mean streak and "can't get along with anybody."

The month before being pulled aside by Trump, both Noem and Lewandowski reportedly yelled at staffers following a spate of bad press about their department. "They were screaming," an unnamed Department of Homeland Security employee told New York Magazine, saying that, "I think people were really shocked and taken aback," by the animosity. Another source also claimed that "multiple F-bombs" came from the secretary of Homeland Security in the heat of the moment, emphasizing some of the non-ignorable rumors about Noem and her personality.

But it's not just Trump and DHS staffers noticing that Noem and Lewandowski are fumbling their positions — what supposedly set them off in the first place was reports about how they're running things in Trump's second administration.