Goldie Hawn Faces Backlash For 'Weird' Red Carpet Moment With Her Son
Goldie Hawn had an interesting mother-son moment on the red carpet recently. A clip of Hawn and Oliver Hudson on a big night out isn't getting particularly positive feedback on social media. Instead of a sweet moment between a mom and her son, some folks think it's more "creepy" than cute.
On December 5 at the Make-A-Wish gala in Los Angeles, Hawn received a special honor. She was given the Power of a Wish Award, which was presented to her by none other than Hudson, the oldest of her and Kurt Russell's four kids. A few days after the gala, a video started circulating online showing Hawn and Hudson on the red carpet at the event. We might have expected the comment section to be focused on how 80-year-old Hawn is aging like fine wine or the fact that she and Hudson are clearly close. Instead, though, most folks seemed fixated on Hawn's odd behavior in the clip. In it, the duo poses together as photographers take pics until Hawn becomes fixated on Hudson's chest. She pulls his button-down shirt down a bit to reveal the actor's necklace. Hudson plays along, and they both begin posing for the cameras as Hawn keeps Hudson's shirt pulled down. What exactly was behind the strange moment is unclear, but what is clear is that people are totally weirded out by it.
For many netizens, Goldie Hawn was too close for comfort with Oliver Hudson
The comment section on a post of the video clip on Instagram was full of buzz about the eyebrow-raising moment between Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson, and one comment summed up the general sentiment well: "That felt weird." Another added, "That's creepy what she's doing to her son I don't care what's going on there but there are boundaries." One commenter surmised, "I think she's drunk," while another wrote, "That's creepy, imagine if a father had done that to his daughter." Another noted Hudson's apparent discomfort, saying, "He seems soooooo uncomfortable with her hugging up on him."
Evidently, Hawn's behavior in the clip rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Other commenters seemed confused by the backlash, noting that Hawn seemed to simply be focusing on her son's necklace and that the body language wasn't as strange as some folks thought. Whether it was actually a weird moment or just looked like one, though, it's safe to assume that Hawn and Hudson are a bit embarrassed about what folks online are saying about them. Hopefully, it doesn't cause a resurgence of the childhood resentment Hudson felt for his mother's fame.