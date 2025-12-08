Goldie Hawn Faces Backlash For 'Weird' Red Carpet Moment With Her Son

Goldie Hawn had an interesting mother-son moment on the red carpet recently. A clip of Hawn and Oliver Hudson on a big night out isn't getting particularly positive feedback on social media. Instead of a sweet moment between a mom and her son, some folks think it's more "creepy" than cute.

On December 5 at the Make-A-Wish gala in Los Angeles, Hawn received a special honor. She was given the Power of a Wish Award, which was presented to her by none other than Hudson, the oldest of her and Kurt Russell's four kids. A few days after the gala, a video started circulating online showing Hawn and Hudson on the red carpet at the event. We might have expected the comment section to be focused on how 80-year-old Hawn is aging like fine wine or the fact that she and Hudson are clearly close. Instead, though, most folks seemed fixated on Hawn's odd behavior in the clip. In it, the duo poses together as photographers take pics until Hawn becomes fixated on Hudson's chest. She pulls his button-down shirt down a bit to reveal the actor's necklace. Hudson plays along, and they both begin posing for the cameras as Hawn keeps Hudson's shirt pulled down. What exactly was behind the strange moment is unclear, but what is clear is that people are totally weirded out by it.