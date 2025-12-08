Usha Vance's Newfound Friendship With Melania Trump Fuels Troubled Marriage Rumors
When Usha Vance first took on the role of second lady, it often seemed like she and Melania Trump couldn't hide their icy feelings toward each other. From the sound of it, though, that might be changing. Rumor has it that Usha has been looking to Melania for advice. And, some folks are wondering if this is because they have more in common than their similar roles. It's sending JD and Usha Vance divorce rumors into overdrive yet again.
At first, it didn't seem like Usha was the biggest Melania fan. Now, though, sources have told the Daily Mail that Usha has been going to Melania for advice. "She's extremely inquisitive about how it all works — it's kind of how her mind works," one insider explained, adding, "She asks deep, probing questions around everyone the vice president meets." Of course, this is Melania's second time as first lady, and Usha's first time as second lady. So, it's understandable that Usha would consider Melania a good source to talk to about life with a husband in the White House. But, netizens are wondering if there's something more that the pair is bonding over. After all, it seems clear that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is a mess when they think cameras aren't watching. So, if the rumors about trouble in paradise for the Vances are true, then maybe the first and second ladies are bonding over their unhappy marriages.
Plenty of people think that Usha Vance may be seeking relationship advice from Melania Trump
The Daily Mail article that discussed Usha Vance's newfound tendency to look to Melania Trump for advice sparked quite a bit of talk in the comment section about the two women's marriages. "She's running to Melania for advice on how to best negotiate post-nuptial agreements. I would if I were her," one commenter suggested. "Melania's advice to Usha is to get what you can now, and plan your future without that guy," another surmised. One commenter joked, "I'm thinking these 2 women compare notes on how much their husbands are idiots." Another asked, "Is she asking for advice on how to cope and keep face in a loveless marriage where you're worried that your husband is cheating on you?"
Evidently, a lot of folks' minds went to the same place when they imagined Usha and Melania talking to each other about their lives. And it is true that if Usha was looking for someone to give her advice about being in a struggling marriage in the pubic eye, Melania seems like an ideal choice. Of course, as far as we know, the Vance divorce rumors are just rumors. Either way, though, we'd love to be a fly on the wall during one of Usha and Melania's chats.