Usha Vance's Newfound Friendship With Melania Trump Fuels Troubled Marriage Rumors

When Usha Vance first took on the role of second lady, it often seemed like she and Melania Trump couldn't hide their icy feelings toward each other. From the sound of it, though, that might be changing. Rumor has it that Usha has been looking to Melania for advice. And, some folks are wondering if this is because they have more in common than their similar roles. It's sending JD and Usha Vance divorce rumors into overdrive yet again.

At first, it didn't seem like Usha was the biggest Melania fan. Now, though, sources have told the Daily Mail that Usha has been going to Melania for advice. "She's extremely inquisitive about how it all works — it's kind of how her mind works," one insider explained, adding, "She asks deep, probing questions around everyone the vice president meets." Of course, this is Melania's second time as first lady, and Usha's first time as second lady. So, it's understandable that Usha would consider Melania a good source to talk to about life with a husband in the White House. But, netizens are wondering if there's something more that the pair is bonding over. After all, it seems clear that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is a mess when they think cameras aren't watching. So, if the rumors about trouble in paradise for the Vances are true, then maybe the first and second ladies are bonding over their unhappy marriages.