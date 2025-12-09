Donald Trump Hints He's Losing His Nickname Touch With Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

If you had asked us last year if one of Marjorie Taylor Greene's messiest public feuds would be with Donald Trump, we wouldn't have believed you. But here we are, with Greene going on national television to talk about how she and Trump are no longer on good terms. There's one thing we can continue to count on in this world, and that's Trump coming up with wild nicknames for his opponents. And he's now done so for Greene, since she's been speaking out against him in recent weeks. But he's tried for two nicknames at the same time, and neither are really landing. All it's doing is giving us mean, confused first grader who needs more love from his parents, so he's yelling nonsense on the playground.

Trump: "I've watched stupid people — like Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene, or some people call her Taylor Greene, some people call her Taylor Brown — because green sometimes turns to brown — which isn't nice..."pic.twitter.com/rxUdB5kuqt — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 9, 2025

In mid-November 2025, Trump referred to her as "Marjorie 'Traitor' Green" on Truth Social. We think the misspelling was simply a mistake as compared to a part of the insult. In another Truth Social post the same day, he called her, "Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!)." Now, he's combining the two. In a post on December 8, apparently after he watched her "60 Minutes" interview, he posted: "The only reason Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!)." Trump also used both nicknames in his Politico interview from that same day.

Beyond the fact that one would hope the president of the United States wouldn't be coming up with mean nicknames for anyone, much less a sitting member of Congress, the biggest problem with the Greene-slash-brown aspect of the nickname is that he's having to explain it.