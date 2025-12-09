Donald Trump Hints He's Losing His Nickname Touch With Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack
If you had asked us last year if one of Marjorie Taylor Greene's messiest public feuds would be with Donald Trump, we wouldn't have believed you. But here we are, with Greene going on national television to talk about how she and Trump are no longer on good terms. There's one thing we can continue to count on in this world, and that's Trump coming up with wild nicknames for his opponents. And he's now done so for Greene, since she's been speaking out against him in recent weeks. But he's tried for two nicknames at the same time, and neither are really landing. All it's doing is giving us mean, confused first grader who needs more love from his parents, so he's yelling nonsense on the playground.
Trump: "I've watched stupid people — like Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene, or some people call her Taylor Greene, some people call her Taylor Brown — because green sometimes turns to brown — which isn't nice..."pic.twitter.com/rxUdB5kuqt
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 9, 2025
In mid-November 2025, Trump referred to her as "Marjorie 'Traitor' Green" on Truth Social. We think the misspelling was simply a mistake as compared to a part of the insult. In another Truth Social post the same day, he called her, "Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!)." Now, he's combining the two. In a post on December 8, apparently after he watched her "60 Minutes" interview, he posted: "The only reason Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!)." Trump also used both nicknames in his Politico interview from that same day.
Beyond the fact that one would hope the president of the United States wouldn't be coming up with mean nicknames for anyone, much less a sitting member of Congress, the biggest problem with the Greene-slash-brown aspect of the nickname is that he's having to explain it.
Trump's coming off as weak as he attacks MTG
Social media certainly isn't impressed with Donald Trump's nicknames for Marjorie Taylor Greene. One person posted on X, "It's not just that his insults are childish and stupid. It's that he repeats them over and over again like they're some kind of forgotten Oscar Wilde quote." And another had a suggestion for the next person interview Trump: "I just want one interviewer to follow up with, 'Do you think that's funny?' 'Like, do you expect me to laugh at that?' Then just deadpan it" (via X).
Others had theories as to why he was lashing out at Greene; namely that he's mad that she broke up with him. One person said, "Trump's tantrums are exhausting, but this MTG smackdown (Brown? Traitor?) screams desperation." Another wrote: "Usually, when all someone can offer up is insults, they have no real argument. A coherent response with facts would be good for a change."
The rift between Greene and Trump can be boiled down to her speaking out against him. She disagreed with certain foreign policies, she called for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and she wasn't happy with the direction the Republican party was taking on health care and deportation. That seemed to be a part of why Greene announced she'd be resigning from Congress in January 2026. And she's also called out Trump for some of what he's said about her. In her "60 Minutes" interview, Greene said, "After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son."