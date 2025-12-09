Karoline Leavitt's Relative Makes Tragic Confession Amid Immigration Scandal

When Karoline Leavitt's own family member was detained by ICE last month, plenty of folks wondered if the press secretary herself had a hand in it. Karoline's brother Michael Leavitt's former fiancée Bruna Caroline Ferreira spent almost a month in a Louisiana detention center before being released on a $1,500 bond yesterday. And from the sound of it, the whole ordeal has her questioning her relationship with Karoline.

33-year-old Ferreira is being accused of overstaying an expired tourist visa from Brazil, and she is still facing the possibility of being deported. She and Michael share custody of their 11-year-old son. Yet, Karoline's passionate support of ICE has folks wondering if family ties would stop her from embracing a chance to get someone deported. While in custody, Ferreira says fellow detainees asked her if Karoline was to blame for her detention, asking, "Did she not like you?" per the Washington Post. "Your guess is as good as mine," she said.

According to Ferreira, the White House has been dragging her name through the mud, falsely accusing her of being a bad mother and incorrectly representing her as being estranged from Karoline. For Ferreira, this has sowed a mistrust in her former sister-in-law-to-be. "I asked Karoline to be godmother over my only sister," Ferreira told the Washington Post, adding, "I made a mistake there, in trusting ... Why they're creating this narrative is beyond my wildest imagination."