Karoline Leavitt's Relative Makes Tragic Confession Amid Immigration Scandal
When Karoline Leavitt's own family member was detained by ICE last month, plenty of folks wondered if the press secretary herself had a hand in it. Karoline's brother Michael Leavitt's former fiancée Bruna Caroline Ferreira spent almost a month in a Louisiana detention center before being released on a $1,500 bond yesterday. And from the sound of it, the whole ordeal has her questioning her relationship with Karoline.
33-year-old Ferreira is being accused of overstaying an expired tourist visa from Brazil, and she is still facing the possibility of being deported. She and Michael share custody of their 11-year-old son. Yet, Karoline's passionate support of ICE has folks wondering if family ties would stop her from embracing a chance to get someone deported. While in custody, Ferreira says fellow detainees asked her if Karoline was to blame for her detention, asking, "Did she not like you?" per the Washington Post. "Your guess is as good as mine," she said.
According to Ferreira, the White House has been dragging her name through the mud, falsely accusing her of being a bad mother and incorrectly representing her as being estranged from Karoline. For Ferreira, this has sowed a mistrust in her former sister-in-law-to-be. "I asked Karoline to be godmother over my only sister," Ferreira told the Washington Post, adding, "I made a mistake there, in trusting ... Why they're creating this narrative is beyond my wildest imagination."
Karoline Leavitt's defense of ICE has her looking suspicious
Choosing Karoline Leavitt as her son's godmother instead of her own sister suggests that Bruna Caroline Ferreira had some level of closeness with the press secretary. Yet, in a statement, the White House claimed that Karoline and Ferreira hadn't been in touch with each other for years — an accusation that Ferreira finds odd. "Obviously we're not BFFs and we're not FaceTiming," she told The Washington Post. But, according to her, it isn't true that they never speak.
Meanwhile, Michael Leavitt told the outlet, "I had no involvement in [Ferreira] being picked up by [ICE]," noting, "I have no control over that and had no involvement in that whatsoever." However, according to Ferreira, Michael and his dad have both been urging her to "self deport."
It's no surprise that the immigration controversy with Karoline's relative has the public pointing fingers at her. Time and time again, the press secretary has exposed how Donald Trump-obsessed she really is, thanks to how vehemently she defends him at every turn. And, of course, this has included plenty of praise for ICE and bragging about deportations. So, as Ferreira's immigration struggles continue, despite the fact that she came to the U.S. as a 6-year-old over 25 years ago, it's no surprise that she now has her doubts about Karoline.