Who Is Jon Gosselin's Wife Stephanie Lebo?
From "Jon & Kate Plus Eight" to Jon and Stephanie plus nine. After an ugly divorce and messy child support battle with Kate Gosselin, a look inside Jon Gosselin's life today reveals a lot of love thanks in no small part to his new wife, Stephanie Lebo. The former reality star and the beautiful brunette said "I do" in front of a small group of friends and family at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, PA. Among those in attendance were Lebo's daughter, and two of Jon's eight children including son Collin who stood by his dad as a groomsman. In an exclusive video of the ceremony shared by Entertainment Tonight, Jon exchanged heartfelt vows with Lebo whom he called his "best friend." "Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason," he said. "I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life."
Jon Gosselin became a household name when he and his first wife, Kate, gave America a peek into the ups and downs of their lives as the parents of eight young children made up of a set of twins and sextuplets. The show was a success, but the marriage was not, and the couple called it quits after 10 years. Now, Jon is giving marriage another go with Lebo, and here's what we know about his second wife.
Stephanie Lebo is beauty and brains
One look at the gorgeous Stephanie Lebo, and it's easy to see why Jon Gosselin was smitten. But Lebo is more than just a pretty face. According to her Instagram bio, she is both a former cosmetologist and a research and development specialist. The Pennsylvania native listed her employer on Facebook as AkzoNobel, a company that specializes in making sustainable paints and coatings. Apparently, she got her scientific skills from her dad who also worked at the company for more than 50 years. In a since-deleted Facebook post, per South China Morning News, Lebo gave her dad a shout out on his retirement. "Very proud and thankful he is my old man," she penned in her post. Gosselin echoed her sentiments and added, "Congratulations Ralph, you're a great man and I'm proud to know you and be in your life. Thank you for creating such an amazing daughter!"
It's unclear whether or not Lebo still works at AkzoNobel, but there were rumors that the former cosmetologist intended to use her experience to open Belle Cils Lash Bar. However, according to the business' Instagram page, that dream never became a reality, with Lebo cryptically listing "medical reasons" as the decision behind the failure of the company. Regardless, it doesn't seem that she married Gosselin for the money. As she told The U.S. Sun about their relationship roles, "Money, everything is just split right down the middle and even."
It was a 'meat' cute when Jon Gosselin met Stephanie Lebo at a BBQ
Some people have a meet cute, but Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo literally had a "meat" cute when they were introduced at a friend's backyard barbecue. Gosselin, who had recently split from girlfriend Colleen Conrad, commented on a party photo Lebo was tagged in after the event, and the rest is history. "And basically that was it — we started DMing each other and after that we just never stopped talking," Lebo said in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun.
Their first date wasn't all moonlight and roses, though. Lebo showed up straight from a workout, but Gosselin wasn't phased. "I decided to just go over there sweaty, natural-looking curly hair, no makeup and he adored me," Stephanie gushed to Entertainment Tonight. There was also no goodnight kiss on that first date, although Lebo confessed that she wanted one. "I wanted to kiss him in the parking lot after that first date, he walked me to my car and did that Cinderella spin thing to me and I just felt it," she told The Sun. Gosselin admitted that he wanted to kiss Lebo, too, but he wanted to get permission from their mutual friend before he explored a relationship with the dark-haired beauty. After getting the go-ahead, Gosselin took his shot. "And that's how it started, it was random really," he said. "I wasn't looking for anything, and neither was she but it just happened."
Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo flew under the radar for two years
When you're a celebrity, privacy is a hot commodity — and hard to come by. But privacy was exactly what Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo wanted as they explored their new relationship. They managed to keep things quiet for nearly two years, telling only their closest friends and families, and limiting their public outings to local places in Pennsylvania. However, as Gosselin's DJ career began to take off and demand more and more travel, it became harder for the couple to stay out of the limelight — although they gave it a valiant effort with Lebo even once pretending to be a friend of Gosselin's college-aged daughter Hannah, during one trip. Something had to give, so the couple decided to take control of the narrative. "So, instead of jumping the shark, we pretty much said, 'You know what, let's just organize something and come out publicly because it's gonna keep on happening. We're gonna travel together when we're together," Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight.
That "something" was an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, where the happy couple shared all the details of their relationship. But even though they publicly "came out," Gosselin told People that Lebo still preferred to keep their private life just that — private. "I'm with my girl, she really supports me," he said. "But she doesn't really want to be in the public eye so she doesn't come to red carpet events and those kinds of things."
Both Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo have come out of difficult relationships
Maybe the reason the happy couple wasn't looking for love was because they'd both been burned before. Since his very public divorce from the mother of his eight children, Jon Gosselin's dating history has included Morgan Christie, Liz Janetta (with whom he appeared on the VH1 show, "Couples Therapy"), and Colleen Conrad, to name a few. Unlike Gosselin, whose relationships often played out in the public eye, Stephanie Lebo's love life has been more private. In fact, not much is known about her past romances, other than the fact that she has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Prior to going out with Gosselin, Lebo admitted that she wasn't a big fan of "Jon & Kate Plus Eight," but she was familiar with it and Gosselin. "So I knew about his past and everything although I was never Team Jon or Team Kate because I just didn't know enough or watch the show that much," she said in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun. "It didn't phase me or anything and I never treated him any different." If anything, Lebo felt since she and Gosselin had experienced difficult relationships only makes them stronger. "We have so much in common because we have both been with people who are not the best for us, but we wouldn't appreciate what we have together if it wasn't for those experiences," she said.
Jon Gosselin's mom adores Stephanie Lebo
Tragic details about Kate Gosselin include that she was estranged from her family. As a result, Jon Gosselin has said that his ex tried to drive a wedge between him and his family as well. "I was segregated from my family with Kate," Gosselin told The U.S. Sun. "It was Kate and the kids and that was it." Since their split, Gosselin said he speaks to his mother every day, and that she is crazy about his new love, Stephanie Lebo. "As I'm Korean, I really wanted my mom's approval and my mom absolutely loves Steph, they are always texting," the father of eight said.
While Gosselin's mom might have been thrilled to see her son so happy, Lebo's mom was a little more cautious with her approval, given Gosselin's fame and excess baggage. "My mom flew out of her recliner when I said I was dating him," Lebo told Entertainment Tonight. But Jon eventually won her over. "She knows more about our relationship than I do. ... He talks to her every day," Lebo said. With everyone on board with the relationship, Gosselin told E! News that he quickly found himself on the receiving end of questions from both moms who wondered when they could expect to hear wedding bells ringing. "And I'm like, 'Can you just let me be? Let me be,'" Gosselin said. "You'll know when you know."
Jon Gosselin popped the question in front of Stephanie Lebo's family
Both Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo's parents were present when Gosselin popped the question at Lebo's favorite restaurant Willoughby's on Park in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The families were dining in a private room when Gosselin got on one knee and presented Lebo with a beautiful, sparkling diamond. It was a night of celebration for the families, filled with love, joy, and tears of happiness shed by Lebo's father who was overcome with emotion. According to an Instagram post from Entertainment Tonight, he told his daughter, "You don't know how long I waited for this day for you," and offered her some words of fatherly wisdom. "My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."
Marrying Lebo marked Gosselin's second trip down the aisle. And although it was rumored that his infidelity was a big reason why Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced, that didn't stop Lebo from accepting the proposal. "Of course I said yes," she captioned the above Instagram photo featuring the couple kissing and showing off her new bling. Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight that he thought the second time down the aisle would be the charm, specifically because he found someone who is "the polar opposite" of his first wife, and added, "It's a lot easier when it's someone that is in line with all your morals and ideals and family values." Following dinner, the newly engaged couple spent the night out celebrating with friends.
Stephanie Lebo has a daughter
Not only did Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo commit to blending their lives together, they committed to blending their children, which included Gosselin's brood of eight, and Lebo's daughter, Juliana. The teen girl is the only child that lives at home, and Gosselin said it's been very different than when his eight were growing up. "It's really nice," he told People. "I've never had one kid before, so I'm learning as well." Gosselin and Lebo wrote their own wedding vows, and Gosselin surprised his new bride with a sweet sentiment about her only child. In a video of the nuptials shared by Entertainment Tonight an emotional Gosselin vowed, "I promise to love your daughter as my own daughter." Lebo was moved by the words, and told ET, "John surprised me with the way he incorporated my child, which was very important. I didn't see that coming," she said, and added, "And that meant the world."
Jon Gosselin's relationship with his children is complicated. He is estranged from all but Hannah and Collin, who chose to live with him following his divorce from their mother, Kate. They were the only two of Gosselin's eight kids who came to the wedding, although he reportedly extended the invitation to all of them. Undeterred, Gosselin has said that he will always welcome any of his kids who wish to reconnect. "I just kind of support the kids that are integrated into the family," he told ET. "If other ones wake up and realize what's going on, the door's always open here."
Jon Gosselin's kids and ex-wife have all met Stephanie Lebo
Although only two of Jon Gosselin's eight children, Collin and Hannah, attended his wedding to Stephanie Lebo, his new wife has met all of them — sort of. In an interview on "The Domenick Nati Show" in 2024, Gosselin revealed that Lebo has chatted with the other six via phone or FaceTime, and has even said "hi" to his ex-wife. "I know that Steph has talked to Kate, and I know that Steph has talked to my other kids. Just, like, through FaceTime and Hannah's phone and stuff. Everything seems copacetic," he explained.
Divorce is never easy on anyone, but it can be especially hard on the kids. And when it's a divorce that became part of the collective culture thanks to a reality TV show, well, that can make it even more difficult. The publicity surrounding the Gosselin divorce not only changed the father-children dynamic, it also caused problems in the siblings' relationships with each other. Collin largely blames Kate Gosselin for the discord. "I don't know who my mom was before TV but I think she was a different person," he said per People. "I think she has a good heart and she has good intentions, but TV and fame and money changes people." Perhaps the addition of Lebo and Juliana to the mix will help heal old wounds and allow the children to reconnect with their father, and each other.
Neither Jon Gosselin nor Stephanie Lebo want more kids
As the mother of an only child, and now a "bonus mom" to eight more, don't expect Stephanie Lebo to have more kids with hubby Jon Gosselin because neither one is interested in anything more than "fur babies" at this point in their lives. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if more kids were on the agenda, Gosselin was quick to say, "There are no kids in my future, hopefully not hers either." Lebo added that they were ready to just "live their lives," but dogs were definitely an option.
Who can blame them? With nine children between them, and complicated and estranged relationships, these two already have full parenting plates. Mending severed ties and blending families takes time, and patience, and that seems to be the main focus for now. Collin and Hannah Gosselin are already doing their part with new stepsister Juliana, which has made their father happy. "So it's very different, but it's cool to see Collin and Hannah be the big brother and big sister, because they never had that," Jon told People. "So they're mentoring her as well, so it's very interesting." But will a couple of years of marital bliss change their minds? Could we see a "Jon and Steph Plus 10?" Even if the thought did cross their minds, it wouldn't matter. "We're both fixed, so it's not happening," Gosselin said. "We just want to enjoy life."