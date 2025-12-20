Who Is Jon Gosselin's Wife Stephanie Lebo?

From "Jon & Kate Plus Eight" to Jon and Stephanie plus nine. After an ugly divorce and messy child support battle with Kate Gosselin, a look inside Jon Gosselin's life today reveals a lot of love thanks in no small part to his new wife, Stephanie Lebo. The former reality star and the beautiful brunette said "I do" in front of a small group of friends and family at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, PA. Among those in attendance were Lebo's daughter, and two of Jon's eight children including son Collin who stood by his dad as a groomsman. In an exclusive video of the ceremony shared by Entertainment Tonight, Jon exchanged heartfelt vows with Lebo whom he called his "best friend." "Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason," he said. "I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life."

Jon Gosselin became a household name when he and his first wife, Kate, gave America a peek into the ups and downs of their lives as the parents of eight young children made up of a set of twins and sextuplets. The show was a success, but the marriage was not, and the couple called it quits after 10 years. Now, Jon is giving marriage another go with Lebo, and here's what we know about his second wife.