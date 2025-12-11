Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos' Massive Wealth Doesn't Just Fund Their Lavish Lifestyle

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, are some of the wealthiest people on earth, and most definitely live the lavish life that comes along with that. However, all of their wealth does not just feed their personal needs and wants, but also goes to different charities and organizations.

GoBankingRates reported that Bezos has been pulling in $8.99 billion weekly throughout the 2020s. It was also alleged that in the last two years, Bezos earned $8 million an hour. With his immense wealth, the former Amazon CEO has made some donations, including giving $5 million to KCEOC Community Action Partnership Inc. KCEOC is a non-profit organization that acts as a resource to people experiencing poverty. The grant that Bezos gave to KCEOC came from the Bezos Day 1 Family Fund, which also donated money to 31 other nonprofits in 2025.

Paul D. Dole, who serves as the KCEOC president, had some kind words for Bezos and his act of generosity. "We are honored and deeply appreciative for this award," Dole said. "The timing of this award is crucial given the critical needs of the families experiencing homelessness as they strive to reach self-sufficiency."