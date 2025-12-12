Bunnie Xo Has Had More Than A Few Brushes With The Law
It's no secret that Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, lives a lavish life. However, the podcaster's digs aren't always as enviable as her and her country-rapper husband's luxurious Nashville mansion. After all, it seems that Bunnie Xo is intimately familiar with what the inside of a holding cell looks like, as she's had more than a few run-ins with Johnny Law in her day.
For instance, in November 2025, Bunnie Xo — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — shared on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast that she would be required to report to jail behind some driving-related legal issues that she had failed to properly rectify. According to Bunnie Xo, she had recently been pulled over by a police officer, who informed her that her license was suspended due to an unpaid traffic ticket she had received back in 2020. She says she promptly paid the ticket, believing that doing so would automatically reinstate her license.
When she was later pulled over a second time, Bunnie Xo learned that this was sadly not the case. And the second police officer let her know that she would have to book herself into jail for driving without a license. "First of all, I didn't know that was an option. Growing up as a criminal, if you give me that option, I'm never checking myself in," she said. Bunnie Xo went on to explain that she had her lawyer working to get her off the hook, but had more or less resigned herself to the idea that she might be spending some time behind bars. She didn't sound too broken up about it, though. "If I do — you guys have seen all my past mug shots — I'm going in glammed the f*** up, baby. And I'm going to vlog it," she said.
Bunnie Xo is not ashamed of her troubled past
Given her remark about her previous mug shots, it should come as no surprise that her 2025 arrest was far from the first time Bunnie Xo had found herself in hot legal water. In fact, in early November 2025 (mere weeks before her podcast episode about going to jail) Jelly Roll's wife shared her seven (count them, seven) previous mug shots in a post to Instagram. Bunnie Xo looks completely unrecognizable in some of these throwback pics, which isn't exactly surprising, either. After all, as she explained in the post caption, she was barely an adult the first time she found herself in police custody.
"Looking at the first one, I just couldn't believe what a baby I was. I was 19, already living on the streets of Vegas for 5 years, couch to couch, or with whatever boyfriend would let me stay," Bunnie Xo wrote, clarifying that viewers shouldn't be fooled by her seemingly happy demeanor in some of the later photos. "As the pics go on, the eyes only get more sad, more broken & more intoxicated. The fact that I'm smiling in some of these will let you kno [sic] just how disconnected I was from myself & my emotions," she explained.
However, Bunnie Xo made it perfectly clear that she makes no apologies for her troubled past, and instead chooses to celebrate how much she's grown and changed since those days. "I'm not ashamed of these photos. They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me," she wrote, adding that it's never too late to "rewrite your story & start believing in yourself," nor are you ever "too far gone for God to find you, love you, & lift you out."