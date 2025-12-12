Bunnie Xo Has Had More Than A Few Brushes With The Law

It's no secret that Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll's wife, lives a lavish life. However, the podcaster's digs aren't always as enviable as her and her country-rapper husband's luxurious Nashville mansion. After all, it seems that Bunnie Xo is intimately familiar with what the inside of a holding cell looks like, as she's had more than a few run-ins with Johnny Law in her day.

For instance, in November 2025, Bunnie Xo — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — shared on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast that she would be required to report to jail behind some driving-related legal issues that she had failed to properly rectify. According to Bunnie Xo, she had recently been pulled over by a police officer, who informed her that her license was suspended due to an unpaid traffic ticket she had received back in 2020. She says she promptly paid the ticket, believing that doing so would automatically reinstate her license.

When she was later pulled over a second time, Bunnie Xo learned that this was sadly not the case. And the second police officer let her know that she would have to book herself into jail for driving without a license. "First of all, I didn't know that was an option. Growing up as a criminal, if you give me that option, I'm never checking myself in," she said. Bunnie Xo went on to explain that she had her lawyer working to get her off the hook, but had more or less resigned herself to the idea that she might be spending some time behind bars. She didn't sound too broken up about it, though. "If I do — you guys have seen all my past mug shots — I'm going in glammed the f*** up, baby. And I'm going to vlog it," she said.