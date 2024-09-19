Bunnie Xo Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics
Whether it's sharing old pictures with husband Jelly Roll on Instagram or reminiscing about life in her twenties, Bunnie Xo loves a good throwback. In 2019, the podcast host surprised her Facebook followers when she posted a side-by-side image showcasing her stunning transformation over the years. Bunnie, who's been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, was almost completely unrecognizable in the old snap with her pre-plastic surgery look and 2000s-inspired makeup and fashion sense (remember the skinny brows trend?!). "I NEVER do these but had to do this one! The 'How hard has aging hit you' Challenge," she wrote with a laughing emoji. "On the left was my first MySpace pic — all natural — real boobs, lips & hair. Omg I was such a baby." Next to it was a more recent photo of Bunnie dressed in a low-cut white top and black leather pants with a full face of makeup.
Back in 2020, Bunnie took another trip down memory lane with a nostalgic photo of herself as a 20-year-old posing next to some friends. Clad in jeans and a cropped top that showed off her abs, Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, resembled a young Pamela Anderson or even Britney Spears with her blonde tresses and gorgeous smile. "Baby Bunnie," she captioned the Facebook post. "Which one do you think I am?" In the comments, many expressed their awe at the star's natural beauty. "Wow u look soo different!! Still beautiful," one fan gushed, while another wrote, "Just as beautiful now as you were then."
Bunnie Xo's plastic surgery habits are well-established
Bunnie Xo has always been refreshingly frank about the surgical enhancements she's had to transform her appearance. Over the years, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has admitted to a range of different cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation and a BBL, as well as Botox and fillers on her under eyes, lips, and cheeks. After more than a decade of living with breast implants, Bunnie chose to have them taken out and get a mastopexy or breast lift to better suit her current lifestyle and aesthetic. She talked about her decision in a vlog posted on her YouTube channel back in 2019.
"One, my boobs are too f****** big for my body," Jelly Roll's beloved wife explained, to start, elaborating, "There's no reason I need a size double D, E boobs to, you know, get me through the rest of my life. I feel like that phase of my life is over." Bunnie also cited her anxiety as another factor in her choice to have the surgery, acknowledging that her mental health had been in decline in recent years.
Regardless of her plastic surgery habits, Bunnie made it clear that she's not afraid of aging in a Facebook post reflecting on entering her forties. "I embrace it with open arms," the podcast host confirmed. "I'll be a hot fkn grandma one day, still half naked as long as it looks good, cussing & being as feisty as I am now." She's never been one to play by the rules, proudly stating, "I've busted down all those walls and will continue to do so."