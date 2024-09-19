Bunnie Xo Is Completely Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics

Bunnie Xo has always been refreshingly frank about the surgical enhancements she's had to transform her appearance. Over the years, the "Dumb Blonde" podcast host has admitted to a range of different cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation and a BBL, as well as Botox and fillers on her under eyes, lips, and cheeks. After more than a decade of living with breast implants, Bunnie chose to have them taken out and get a mastopexy or breast lift to better suit her current lifestyle and aesthetic. She talked about her decision in a vlog posted on her YouTube channel back in 2019.

"One, my boobs are too f****** big for my body," Jelly Roll's beloved wife explained, to start, elaborating, "There's no reason I need a size double D, E boobs to, you know, get me through the rest of my life. I feel like that phase of my life is over." Bunnie also cited her anxiety as another factor in her choice to have the surgery, acknowledging that her mental health had been in decline in recent years.

Regardless of her plastic surgery habits, Bunnie made it clear that she's not afraid of aging in a Facebook post reflecting on entering her forties. "I embrace it with open arms," the podcast host confirmed. "I'll be a hot fkn grandma one day, still half naked as long as it looks good, cussing & being as feisty as I am now." She's never been one to play by the rules, proudly stating, "I've busted down all those walls and will continue to do so."

