Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Has A Nickname That Will Be Very Familiar To Meghan Markle
A year after Donald Trump Jr. ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for his mistress, she's been upgraded to official girlfriend, and signs show Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson are in it for the long haul. Beginning on December 8, 2025, the happy couple shared tons of photos from her birthday celebrations, which included jet-skiing, dune buggy and camel riding, and an evening featuring a fireworks display and a moment that seemed to leave Anderson in happy tears. "Best birthday ever," she announced on her Instagram Stories, tagging her beau. The Palm Beach socialite also reposted several of the sweet greetings she received from her closest friends, including Ivanka Trump, who said, "May the year ahead be your best yet!!" Through the slides, followers learned the various nicknames Anderson has — including one that should sound very familiar to both the British royals and their fans.
The model was variously hailed as "The Very Best," "Beauty," a "rising star," a "rockstar," an "athlete," an "epic queen," and, from her twin sister Kristina McPherson, "Twinny." Then came the post from fellow Palm Beach socialite Grace Hyde Walker, who gushed, "I love you so much Lilibet." Yep, Anderson shares a nickname with none other than Princess Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who's seventh in line to the throne. Both Bettina and Lilibet are diminutives of Elizabeth, which means "God is my oath," per Nameberry. However, as far as we know, Anderson has never been blasted for using the nickname, which is more than can be said for the Sussexes.
Bettina Anderson lives a royal life in more ways than one
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the second time, in 2021, Buckingham Palace was reportedly caught off guard by the birth of Lilibet Diana. Not only did The Firm publish its congratulations more than an hour after the Sussexes made their initial announcement, but there were also rumors that the baby's namesake was none too pleased about the choice. "Lilibet" was the special childhood nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, which her closest loved ones used throughout her life, and many saw it as yet another sign of disrespect on Harry's part. Sources claimed that the royal defector never consulted his beloved grandmother about the decision, but Harry has consistently maintained that he most certainly did. As a spokesperson clarified at the time, "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name," (via BBC News).
Meanwhile, Little Lilibet is growing up blissfully unaware of all the fuss her name has caused. Judging by Bettina Anderson's social media feed, her nickname may be a private term of endearment used by just the one close friend. For instance, her boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. doesn't refer to Anderson that way in his posts; in fact, it would make complete sense that the eldest Trump child would want to avoid using the name. Harry and Meghan live rent-free in the mind of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spoken out against them. If Don Jr. were to call his sweetheart "Lilibet" at a Mar-a-Lago event, his father might not appreciate the reminder of the Sussexes — and he might even think twice about welcoming Anderson into the family. Just because the president behaves like a king doesn't mean he wants a royal nickname associated anywhere near the White House.