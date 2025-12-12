Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Has A Nickname That Will Be Very Familiar To Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the second time, in 2021, Buckingham Palace was reportedly caught off guard by the birth of Lilibet Diana. Not only did The Firm publish its congratulations more than an hour after the Sussexes made their initial announcement, but there were also rumors that the baby's namesake was none too pleased about the choice. "Lilibet" was the special childhood nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, which her closest loved ones used throughout her life, and many saw it as yet another sign of disrespect on Harry's part. Sources claimed that the royal defector never consulted his beloved grandmother about the decision, but Harry has consistently maintained that he most certainly did. As a spokesperson clarified at the time, "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name," (via BBC News).

Meanwhile, Little Lilibet is growing up blissfully unaware of all the fuss her name has caused. Judging by Bettina Anderson's social media feed, her nickname may be a private term of endearment used by just the one close friend. For instance, her boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. doesn't refer to Anderson that way in his posts; in fact, it would make complete sense that the eldest Trump child would want to avoid using the name. Harry and Meghan live rent-free in the mind of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spoken out against them. If Don Jr. were to call his sweetheart "Lilibet" at a Mar-a-Lago event, his father might not appreciate the reminder of the Sussexes — and he might even think twice about welcoming Anderson into the family. Just because the president behaves like a king doesn't mean he wants a royal nickname associated anywhere near the White House.