Scarlett Johansson's Most Controversial Moments Have Soured Her Hollywood Reputation
This article includes discussion of child abuse and sexual assault.
Scarlett Johansson's stunning career trajectory from a child actor to a Hollywood star proves that there is no such thing as bad publicity. While "The Phoenician Scheme" star reflected on her many controversies over the years, in a 2021 interview with Gentlewoman, she shrugged, "I've made a career out of it." In fact, even one of Johansson's career-defining roles landed her in hot water with the public. In July 2021, CNN reported that the Oscar nominee was suing Disney over a dispute regarding the release of "Black Widow." In her complaint, she alleged that the megacorporation had breached their contract by releasing the film on Disney+ and movie theatres at the same time. According to Johansson, she had agreed that a large chunk of her earnings would come from the flick's box office sales. Subsequently, she had secured Disney's word that the movie would get a "theatre release," which she perceived would follow the industry standard and be exclusive.
And so, when the film hit both platforms at the same time, its lead actor's earnings allegedly took a significant hit. Johansson's lawsuit against Disney ultimately left the Internet divided. While plenty of netizens lauded her decision to speak out against a massive corporation, others believed that Johansson's surprising true net worth proved that she already had more than enough money and found the lawsuit to be an out-of-touch money grab, especially amid a global pandemic that left millions struggling to get by. However, the controversial lawsuit, which was settled in September 2021, pales in comparison to the one blunder that Johansson made, which stands above all the rest of her controversies.
Scarlett Johansson was accused of perpetuating white-washing in Hollywood
Netizens weren't happy to learn Scarlett Johansson was slated to star in the 2017 remake of "Ghost In The Shell." Since the original, 1995 Japanese animated film was based on a manga by Masamune Shirow, people were naturally displeased that a white actor would be taking on the lead role of Major Motoko Kusanagi. The backlash intensified further when insiders informed ScreenCrush that the studios behind the film had hired CGI artists to "shift [Johansson's] ethnicity" to appear more Asian. In a statement, Paramount Pictures clarified that they had conducted such a test for one scene on a background actor, but ultimately decided against using the altered cut in the film. They also insisted that Johansson had never and would never be included in any such CGI alteration test.
As the white-washing allegations went into overdrive, celebrities started weighing in too. Fellow actor Constance Wu stated that she was appalled by the studios' reported test on Johansson because "it reduces our race and ethnicity to mere physical appearance, when our race and culture are so much deeper than how we look," (via The Hollywood Reporter). Likewise, "Mulan" voice actor Ming-Na Wen tweeted that she bore no grudge against Johansson, but couldn't accept the whitewashing of an Asian character. As for Johansson, she told "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan that her character was "identity-less" because she was the ghost of a person living in the body of a machine. Additionally, the actor insisted she would "never attempt to play a person of a different race."
Scarlett Johansson once took on the role of a transgender man
Scarlett Johansson landed in hot water in July 2018 after Deadline announced that she would be playing the role of a transgender gangster, named Jean Marie Gill, in upcoming movie "Rub & Tug." The LGBTQIA+ community and its many allies all over the world were understandably not happy about the casting because they believed it perpetuated trans erasure. The "Lost in Translation" star's spokesperson only made the situation worse by sharing a statement with Bustle, in which they urged critics to instead press Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps about why they all chose to portray trans roles. Only a few days later, though, Johansson herself shared a statement with Out magazine to confirm she was withdrawing from the project due to "ethical questions."
Furthermore, the Oscar nominee acknowledged that her initial response to the controversy was "insensitive" and reaffirmed her support for the trans community. It earned praise from many prominent figures in the queer community and, as a result, Johansson's subsequent decision to make an eyebrow-raising remark that was seemingly directed at her critics seemed even weirder. "You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job," she proclaimed to As If magazine in 2019. As the backlash reignited, she shared another statement, claiming her comments were "widely taken out of context" for clickbait, per Entertainment Weekly. Even more confusingly, the "Girl with a Pearl Earring" star also reaffirmed the polarizing statement she'd made in her As If interview, while simultaneously acknowledging Hollywood's unfair tendency to cast cisgender white people.
Scarlett Johansson's continuing support for Woody Allen didn't sit right with people
For many, Scarlett Johansson wound up completely on the wrong side of history when she publicly supported Woody Allen. The disgraced filmmaker's former partner, Mia Farrow, has accused him of molesting their stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child. However, Allen was never charged with a crime and has always publicly denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, he has also been widely accused of grooming his now-wife, Soon-Yi Previ, whom the Oscar winner initially knew as Mia's stepdaughter. When The Hollywood Reporter asked Johansson for her thoughts on the controversial director, in a September 2019 interview, she replied, "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime." The Marvel star went on to note that she'd had several candid conversations about the serious allegations with Allen. However, he had convinced her that he was being truthful after repeatedly insisting on his innocence.
The comment unsurprisingly earned backlash, even compelling Dylan herself to pen a scathing response on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it's that you definitely should believe male predators who 'maintain their innocence' without question." Moreover, Mia's daughter believed that Johansson had a whole lot to learn before she continued to be such a public proponent of women's rights. During a November 2025 interview with The Telegraph, the "Black Widow" star stood by her past controversial remarks, arguing, "It's important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in." With hindsight, though, she learned the valuable lesson that there was an appropriate time for speaking up for your beliefs.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Scarlett Johansson's 2018 Met Gala outfit raised eyebrows
One of Scarlett Johansson's most controversial outfits was a gown she donned to attend the 2018 Met Gala. On the outside, the ensemble wasn't questionable since it didn't show much skin and was an appropriate fit for the event itself. However, her outfit choice made the "Avengers" star the first celebrity to wear something from Harvey Weinstein's now-ex-wife, Georgina Chapman's, brand, Marchesa, in the wake of the disturbing allegations against the prolific producer. Notably, according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, Weinstein pressured numerous actors into wearing Marchesa and even threatened their careers if they didn't abide by his wishes. Felicity Huffman confirmed to Too Fab that the claim was indeed true. Additionally, when the sexual misconduct allegations against him initially surfaced, Weinstein told the New York Post that he had had in-depth discussions with his then-wife about them, and she had chosen to support him.
However, in a statement to People, Chapman announced that she was standing with all the women who had come forward with allegations against Weinstein and was separating from him. Keeping all that in mind, the "Her" star shared a statement with E! News to offer some insight into the controversial choice. "I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," it read. When Johansson's 2018 Met Gala outfit came up during then-Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that year, she asserted that she didn't think Chapman deserved to bear the brunt of her then-hubby's alleged actions.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Scarlett Johansson's take on actors sharing their political views was polarizing
Many people found it difficult to digest Scarlett Johansson's thoughts about actors and their political views. "I don't think actors have obligations to have a public role in society," the "Marriage Story" star reasoned to Gentlewoman in 2021. "Some people want to, but the idea that you're obligated to because you're in the public eye is unfair. You didn't choose to be a politician, you're an actor." Ultimately, Johansson simply wished that people could forget about her political views and appreciate her acting chops more than anything else. In a Reddit thread, users understood that she didn't necessarily mean that actors had no right to voice their political beliefs, but rather that it should not be a requirement.
However, many found her remarks ironic, given that the Oscar nominee had previously been quite vocal about her own political views. In 2017, Johansson attended the Women's March and even gave a speech at the historic event. During her 8-minute-long remarks, she discussed women's issues at length. Additionally, although the actor confirmed that she did not cast her ballot in Donald Trump's favor in the 2016 elections, she was willing to support him as president if he recognized women's fight for equality and championed their rights going forward.
As a result, Johansson's subsequent admission to "Good Morning America" seemed a bit strange. "Women's March was not against Donald Trump. It was simply a march for women," she argued at the time. While the march was not a direct protest against the controversial leader, it was undoubtedly triggered by his win and the uncertain future that it posed for women.