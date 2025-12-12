Scarlett Johansson's Most Controversial Moments Have Soured Her Hollywood Reputation

This article includes discussion of child abuse and sexual assault.

Scarlett Johansson's stunning career trajectory from a child actor to a Hollywood star proves that there is no such thing as bad publicity. While "The Phoenician Scheme" star reflected on her many controversies over the years, in a 2021 interview with Gentlewoman, she shrugged, "I've made a career out of it." In fact, even one of Johansson's career-defining roles landed her in hot water with the public. In July 2021, CNN reported that the Oscar nominee was suing Disney over a dispute regarding the release of "Black Widow." In her complaint, she alleged that the megacorporation had breached their contract by releasing the film on Disney+ and movie theatres at the same time. According to Johansson, she had agreed that a large chunk of her earnings would come from the flick's box office sales. Subsequently, she had secured Disney's word that the movie would get a "theatre release," which she perceived would follow the industry standard and be exclusive.

And so, when the film hit both platforms at the same time, its lead actor's earnings allegedly took a significant hit. Johansson's lawsuit against Disney ultimately left the Internet divided. While plenty of netizens lauded her decision to speak out against a massive corporation, others believed that Johansson's surprising true net worth proved that she already had more than enough money and found the lawsuit to be an out-of-touch money grab, especially amid a global pandemic that left millions struggling to get by. However, the controversial lawsuit, which was settled in September 2021, pales in comparison to the one blunder that Johansson made, which stands above all the rest of her controversies.