Up-Close Footage Of Kris Jenner Suggests Her Plastic Surgeon Missed A Spot

There are several instances of drastic face transformations that left celebs unrecognizable, but they all pale in comparison to Kris Jenner's 2025 facial rejuvenation. From her viral Instagram glam pics in Paris to her stunningly youthful appearance at her 70th birthday party, people were dying to know who the reality star's plastic surgeon was — because he is an artist with a capital A. And while her visage has clearly been poked and prodded, some of Jenner's other features show her natural side. Many people noticed that Jenner started wearing gloves as an accessory to her outfits, speculating that her plastic surgery might have led to the wardrobe change, as if she were trying to hide her hands. If the same logic applies to another clip of Jenner, we won't be surprised if scarves make a comeback in her wardrobe.

In a video of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and her daughter Kendall Jenner posted on Facebook, viewers couldn't help but comment on Kris Jenner's neck, which, as she turned her face from side to side, had a much more natural movement than her face. "Her neck says it all," one user wrote, to which another replied, "Yeah, her surgeon forgot to stretch her neck." Some commenters came to Jenner's defense, saying that it looked like a normal neck for someone her age. However, in comparison to her ultra-smooth face, her natural neck skin was much more obvious. But knowing Jenner, she will perhaps make another trip to her masterful surgeon.