Don Jr.'s Low-Effort Birthday Post For Bettina Anderson Is Pitiful (Do We Hear Kimberly Guilfoyle Laughing?)
After parting ways with ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., insiders hinted that Kimberly Guilfoyle wasn't handling the split as well as it seemed. After seeing how he payed homage to his new girlfriend for her birthday, though, we have a feeling Guilfoyle is feeling a lot better about Don Jr. being left in her past. Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson have been showing telltale signs that they're in it for the long haul, but his lack of enthusiasm for her birthday isn't a great sign for these two.
On December 9, Anderson filled her Instagram story with plenty of birthday wishes from her friends and loved ones. The socialite got a surprising amount of "happy birthday" Instagram Story posts for the big day — even including a shoutout from Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump. Yet, Don Jr. didn't make a post of his own. Of course, everyone uses social media differently. So, we wouldn't blame Don Jr. for not wishing his partner a happy birthday on Instagram if he just isn't a big Instagram fan. Yet, he had multiple Instagram Stories up on Anderson's birthday, including one promoting Charlie Kirk's book and another using a slur to mock Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. So, while he managed to have time to spread hate on social media, he didn't have time to give any love to his girlfriend for her birthday. Talk about a red flag.
Donald Trump Jr. gave Kimberly Guilfoyle birthday shoutouts when they were together
Believe it or not, Donald Trump Jr.'s bad look on Bettina Anderson's birthday only gets worse with a bit more research. The first son was also active on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the day, but he didn't acknowledge Anderson's birthday there either. Anderson shared four photos of her and Don Jr. with the caption, "best birthday ever" on her own Instagram Story, which he then copied to his own with no additional caption or message for Anderson.
To make matters even worse, Don Jr. has given special Instagram birthday shoutouts in the past. The only problem? They were for Kimberly Guilfoyle. Back in 2019, he dedicated an Instagram grid post to Guilfoyle's big day, writing, "Happy birthday @kimberlyguilfoyle. Thanks for everything you do and I look forward to celebrating many more of these with you. Love you." So, if Guilfoyle was clinging to any last remnants of her romance with Don Jr., seeing him snub his current girlfriend on her birthday may have given her some satisfaction. And, Anderson is probably feeling pretty jealous that her boyfriend gave Tim Walz more attention online on her birthday than he gave her. That's gotta hurt.