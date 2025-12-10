Don Jr.'s Low-Effort Birthday Post For Bettina Anderson Is Pitiful (Do We Hear Kimberly Guilfoyle Laughing?)

After parting ways with ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr., insiders hinted that Kimberly Guilfoyle wasn't handling the split as well as it seemed. After seeing how he payed homage to his new girlfriend for her birthday, though, we have a feeling Guilfoyle is feeling a lot better about Don Jr. being left in her past. Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson have been showing telltale signs that they're in it for the long haul, but his lack of enthusiasm for her birthday isn't a great sign for these two.

On December 9, Anderson filled her Instagram story with plenty of birthday wishes from her friends and loved ones. The socialite got a surprising amount of "happy birthday" Instagram Story posts for the big day — even including a shoutout from Don Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump. Yet, Don Jr. didn't make a post of his own. Of course, everyone uses social media differently. So, we wouldn't blame Don Jr. for not wishing his partner a happy birthday on Instagram if he just isn't a big Instagram fan. Yet, he had multiple Instagram Stories up on Anderson's birthday, including one promoting Charlie Kirk's book and another using a slur to mock Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. So, while he managed to have time to spread hate on social media, he didn't have time to give any love to his girlfriend for her birthday. Talk about a red flag.