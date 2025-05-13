Kimberly Guilfoyle Clings To The Last Remnants Of Her Don Jr. Romance & It's Getting Sad

We are concerned, but not exactly surprised, by Kimberly Guilfoyle's recent behavior in relation to her former fiancé. Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kai Trump, turned 18 on May 12, 2025 and, in true Guilfoyle fashion, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece commented on the celebratory post that the young golfer shared on Instagram. "17, you taught me a lot about life. 18, I hope you teach me a lot more," Kai captioned it. In response, Guilfoyle wrote, "What an exceptional baby girl turned into an amazing woman!" And, because it's the former Fox News host and staunch Trump loyalist, she included a whole slew of emojis, including the red heart and the American flag.

Sadly, Guilfoyle didn't stop at just Kai's Instagram post. She quickly hopped on over to Don Jr.'s page and left a comment on his birthday message for his daughter too while she was at it. "Most beautiful baby girl now, a woman," Guilfoyle gushed. The former prosecutor limited herself to only two emojis this time: A red heart and some praying hands. Both of the comments were top rated at the time of writing, most likely because fans kept upvoting them in between munching on popcorn, hoping some drama would unfold.

But, it's worth noting that it's been months since Don Jr. finally confirmed that he and Guilfoyle had split up, following tons of speculation, and he's since moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson — someone who notably won over Kai faster than Guilfoyle ever did. Her comments feel like a last-ditch effort to stay relevant in the Trump family's mind.