Karoline Leavitt Subtly Confirmed She's One Of Trump's Favorites With Unexpected Admission

As the mouthpiece for President Donald Trump's second administration, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has delivered the talking points required of her position. Trump watches Leavitt like a hawk, which makes sense considering the high turnover rate of the job, with Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany having worked in that capacity for Trump before. Maybe that's why Leavitt goes out of her way to shower her boss with praise. Case in point, on November 19, Leavitt sat down with Miranda Devine for an episode of "Pod Force One" and gushed over how wonderful it is to work for Trump. However, buried within her praise was a possible brag — Leavitt appears to be a favorite of the president.

"He's so encouraging to work for," the young mother raved, adding, "I look up to him so much, in so many ways." Of course, Leavitt has already let it slip that she's semi-obsessed with Trump, but there might be proof that he also has a fondness for her. When asked by Devine if Trump ever "critiques" her after a briefing, Leavitt admitted, "He has on occasion," quickly adding, "Overwhelmingly, his feedback is always really positive." Considering how volatile Trump can be, even to his strongest supporters, the fact that he seems to almost always give Leavitt positive notes might actually add to some of the naughtier rumors swirling around the two.