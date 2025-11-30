Karoline Leavitt Subtly Confirmed She's One Of Trump's Favorites With Unexpected Admission
As the mouthpiece for President Donald Trump's second administration, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has delivered the talking points required of her position. Trump watches Leavitt like a hawk, which makes sense considering the high turnover rate of the job, with Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany having worked in that capacity for Trump before. Maybe that's why Leavitt goes out of her way to shower her boss with praise. Case in point, on November 19, Leavitt sat down with Miranda Devine for an episode of "Pod Force One" and gushed over how wonderful it is to work for Trump. However, buried within her praise was a possible brag — Leavitt appears to be a favorite of the president.
"He's so encouraging to work for," the young mother raved, adding, "I look up to him so much, in so many ways." Of course, Leavitt has already let it slip that she's semi-obsessed with Trump, but there might be proof that he also has a fondness for her. When asked by Devine if Trump ever "critiques" her after a briefing, Leavitt admitted, "He has on occasion," quickly adding, "Overwhelmingly, his feedback is always really positive." Considering how volatile Trump can be, even to his strongest supporters, the fact that he seems to almost always give Leavitt positive notes might actually add to some of the naughtier rumors swirling around the two.
Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt have an interesting dynamic
The relationship between Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt has gone through its ups and downs and has been heavily scrutinized. Being in such public roles, the two have found it hard to avoid strange rumors, especially considering how cozy Leavitt and Trump have appeared with each other. With Leavitt admitting that Trump rarely criticizes her, it makes sense that the president has showered her with praise, especially when it comes to her appearance. This could be partly why Trump goes easy on the press secretary, as he does have an appreciation for aesthetics.
While much of their relationship seems mutually respectful, there have been signs of slippage. Over the summer of 2025, there were a handful of times that Leavitt seemingly indicated she was ready to break up with Trump. Considering the grueling toll of her daily schedule, on top of being a new mom, it would make sense that Leavitt would grow tired of the fast-paced position and long for home. Though she hasn't indicated this publicly, there have been hints. Take, for instance, the time Leavitt posted a photo that suggested she was interested in becoming a better homemaker, which would certainly require her to leave the White House. However, it does seem that, for now, she's continuing to enjoy being complimented by the leader of the free world.