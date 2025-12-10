Millie Bobby Brown's Husband Has People Side-Eyeing Their Marriage With His Divorced Dad Behavior
If you think that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's marriage is bursting with red flags, you're not the only one. After tying the knot in 2024, the 21-year-old "Stranger Things" star and her hubby welcomed a baby to the family in August. Despite how quickly the couple has moved, their growing family got plenty of support from fans. Yet Bongiovi's behavior has been raising a few eyebrows, and it might not bode well for the pair's relationship.
Last month, a video of Brown carrying her baby got attention online. In the video, Brown got out of a car with her baby in her arms as she walked past paparazzi. Brown appeared particularly protective, making it clear that she didn't want to engage with any of the strangers watching as she walked by. She appeared to say "I am holding my baby" to a photographer as she made her way into a building. Fans were bothered by Bongiovi's behavior in the video; he hung behind Brown with her pal and co-star Noah Schnapp. Not only was Bongiovi not helping Brown through a situation that seemed to have her feeling tense, but Schnapp appeared to be carrying the diaper bag, making fans wonder if Bongiovi was providing his wife enough support.
Jake Bongiovi is getting a bit of a bad reputation online
On December 9, one X (formerly Twitter) user shared a photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi with a caption that seemed to reflect many folks' opinions about the couple. "[She's] like a stressed out mom and [he's] like someone's rich auntie," they wrote, raking in 70,000 likes in one day. The photo shows Brown walking with their baby in a carrier beside Bongiovi, who is carrying what looks like the diaper bag. "Does he EVER hold that baby or ..." one commenter asked, which was echoed by another, who chimed in, "Has he ever held the freaking baby?" "At least he's holding the bag THIS TIME," someone pointed out, referencing when Noah Schnapp was seen carrying the bag in the viral video from November.
Without any other context, there is certainly nothing wrong with Brown carrying her baby while Bongiovi carries the baby's supplies. Yet, folks' commentary shows that Bongiovi has earned a bit of a reputation with the public already — just a few months into being a dad. So, for his family's sake, he should probably make sure the paparazzi catches him in a particularly hands-on dad moment sometime soon.