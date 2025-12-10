Millie Bobby Brown's Husband Has People Side-Eyeing Their Marriage With His Divorced Dad Behavior

If you think that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's marriage is bursting with red flags, you're not the only one. After tying the knot in 2024, the 21-year-old "Stranger Things" star and her hubby welcomed a baby to the family in August. Despite how quickly the couple has moved, their growing family got plenty of support from fans. Yet Bongiovi's behavior has been raising a few eyebrows, and it might not bode well for the pair's relationship.

Last month, a video of Brown carrying her baby got attention online. In the video, Brown got out of a car with her baby in her arms as she walked past paparazzi. Brown appeared particularly protective, making it clear that she didn't want to engage with any of the strangers watching as she walked by. She appeared to say "I am holding my baby" to a photographer as she made her way into a building. Fans were bothered by Bongiovi's behavior in the video; he hung behind Brown with her pal and co-star Noah Schnapp. Not only was Bongiovi not helping Brown through a situation that seemed to have her feeling tense, but Schnapp appeared to be carrying the diaper bag, making fans wonder if Bongiovi was providing his wife enough support.